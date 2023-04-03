A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is adding money to the state budget in 2023-24 to test for pollution and excess nutrients in the Elk River Watershed in response to concerns from residents in McDonald and Newton counties over possible overapplication of waste sludge to fields in those counties.
State Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, who represents parts of McDonald and Newton counties and serves as vice chairman of the House Budget Committee, said he’s added $41,000 to the state budget to pay for the “monitoring of water quality of the Elk River watershed” by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, according to the text of the budget bill that funds the DNR.
A news release from Deaton said the monitoring will take place throughout the next state fiscal year and will include Elk River, Buffalo Creek, Lost Creek, Little Lost Creek, Indian Creek, Middle Indian Creek, South Indian Creek, Bullskin Creek, Big Sugar Creek, Little Sugar Creek, Mike’s Creek, Butler Creek and Mill Creek.
Deaton said the Elk River and the other creeks in the Elk River watershed are important natural resources for the region and state. They provide ample recreational opportunities, also providing habitat for fish and wildlife. In recent years, there have been questions and concerns raised relating to water quality due to increased land application of sludges, biosolids and processed wastes in the region.
“The Elk River and its tributaries," Deaton said, "are a vital resource for Missouri and we must ensure that we preserve the waters for future generations while also addressing any concerns relating to water quality.”
Deaton said he’s received more phone calls and questions about the application of sludge and waste material as fertilizer to fields, especially in the northeast corner of McDonald County, in the past six months than in his previous 4 1/2 years in office.
Residents in that area have held a number of local meetings in the past month to talk about runoff and odor problems and concerns about possible overapplication of the material.
In February, a meeting was held in Neosho involving the commissioners in Newton and McDonald counties, state officials and officials with Denali Water Solutions, one of the companies applying the material to those fields seeking answers about what was in the material and what effects it was having on their environment.
Then on March 1, county and state officials were called to investigate the possible excessive application of the material on a field in McDonald County bordering on Newton County.
According to reports, the material was being spread by a truck with Denali markings on a slope, and the material was running into a spring-fed creek on the Newton County side of the line.
Denali has said it sent crews to clean up after that incident and was going above and beyond Missouri’s regulations in the way it was applying the material it brought to Missouri.
That prompted more meetings, including one called by Deaton in Pineville between the McDonald County commissioners and officials with the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board and Missouri DNR.
“It came together very quickly because that was the week of the legislative spring break, and I wanted to do it in the district because I wanted my county commissioners and other local elected officials and some of those landowners who have had problems (to attend)," Deaton said. "They weren’t having material applied on their land, but due to overapplication, material ended up on their land and they didn’t ask for it. I wanted state officials to be able to hear from those folks directly.”
Deaton said the $41,000 appropriation still has to pass the Senate and be included in the budget signed by the governor, but he’s confident it will pass.
Once it takes effect July 1, he hopes the testing will resolve some of the concerns of residents.
“If there is a problem, it will be good for people to know, and that way we can look to address it,” Deaton said. “My hope is that our water is clear and clean and healthy, but regardless, I don’t pretend to know what it will show.”
