Marijuana taxes

People with medical marijuana cards pay a little less in state sales taxes than those buying it for recreational uses. The sales tax on medical marijuana sales is 4 cents on each dollar compared with the current 6-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana as set in Constitutional Amendment 3 in November. That could go up further if voters in area communities approve a local 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana use, making the sales tax 9 cents on the dollar. Carthage, Joplin, Jasper County and other area communities and counties have put the local marijuana sales tax on the April 2023 ballot.