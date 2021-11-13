CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mitch Dolloff has been named the new CEO of Leggett & Platt, effective Jan. 1, according to an announcement made by the company's board of directors. Dolloff currently serves as president and chief operating officer of Leggett & Platt, one of the largest employers in the region.
He succeeds Karl Glassman, who is retiring as CEO but will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board.
Dolloff joined Leggett in 2000 in the Mergers & Acquisitions department, then moved to operations, and has led various segments for the past two decades, including the company's Automotive and Bedding businesses. He was named president of the Automotive Asia Division in 2011 and president of the Automotive Group in 2014.
He became senior vice president and president of the Specialized Products segment in 2016 and was appointed executive vice president and then president of the Specialized Products and Furniture Products segments in 2017.
He was named chief operating officer in 2019 and assumed the role of president of the Bedding Products segment in 2020 through August of this year.
Dolloff joined the board of directors in 2020.
In a statement, Glassman said, "Throughout his career, Mitch has proven himself as a strong leader. He took the lead in helping both our Automotive and Bedding businesses become cohesive, global businesses that drive long-term profitable growth. His leadership was instrumental in growing our Automotive business into a high value-creating business. He also led the transformation of our global Bedding business into a unified group of high-performing teams, positioning Leggett to fully capture value across the bedding value chain."
Glassman has been the CEO since 2016, and chairman of the board since 2020. Before assuming the role of CEO, he served as Leggett's chief operating officer for 10 years and in various other positions. He joined Leggett & Platt nearly 40 years ago.
Leggett & Platt has 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees worldwide, and more than 130 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.
