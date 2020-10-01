Len Ingrassia: 2020 Highlander hybrid boosts mileage

If your family needs require seating for up to eight in a good-sized SUV that is greener than most, Toyota has a new Highlander hybrid that has your name on it. Looking larger than its midsize designation, there is also a new four-cylinder engine replacing an outgoing six-banger.
• Pros: refined interior, attractive styling, more cargo room.
• Cons: cramped third-row seats, noisy under acceleration, fussy infotainment controls.
Two electric motors and a 2.5-liter engine combine to make 243 horsepower giving the redesigned hybrid enough power to make the grade. It is not peppy. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph recorded an 8.7-second time.
We found the Highlander gets up to speed and cruises in a quiet and refined manner. Passing maneuvers are accomplished with some engine roar. But what it lacks in acceleration it makes up for in fuel savings with 35 miles per gallon compared with last year’s 28.
Compared with last year’s six-cylinder hybrid, this year’s model goes 110 miles farther on a tank of gas, bringing the tank total to 507 miles. That’s substantially more than its nearest rival, the Ford Explorer hybrid that costs thousands more.
When Highlander hybrids came on the scene in 2004, the cost difference was north of $5,000 compared with its nonhybrid engine. With today’s refinements, that number has dropped to $1,400, making hybrid technology an affordable alternative.
For approximately $38,200, the base LE hybrid can be in your driveway and will seat eight. From there, the XLE, Limited and Platinum trim base prices run higher, pushing past $50,000 for the Platinum. Each can be fitted with front- or all-wheel drive and are mated with a continuously variable transmission that delivers a smooth ride.
To sweeten the pot, Toyota has added two years scheduled maintenance on all Highlander hybrids.
Upper trim models in this fourth-generation hybrid are equipped with second-row captain’s chairs while third-row bench seating is strictly child’s play.
The cabin is a pleasant place to be with overstuffed seating in all four corners, USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in a Lexus-like environment.
There are under-dash cubby shelves to place odds and ends and an oversize center console bin for large items. On top of the console opening, there is a unique rollback top covering a cellphone charging pad.
Toyota’s safety suite is part of the base price and includes adaptive radar cruise, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, lane departure warning with steering assist that centers the Highlander in traffic lanes. Unfortunately, other safety sensing equipment including blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alerts have moved into the optional column.
We liked the 12.3-inch touch screen, larger wheels and leather treatment, but we’d recommend the XLE or Limited trims in place of the Platinum’s $52,512 sticker. Add the essential options on your preferred list and be out the door for thousands less.
What was reviewed
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum
Engine: 2.5-liter, four cylinders; two electric motors, 243 combined horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 35 city, 34 highway, 35 combined.
Assembled: All Highlander Hybrid models are assembled at plants in Princeton, Ind.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not rated the 2020 Highlander Hybrid as of this writing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not rated the Highlander hybrid but gave the nonhybrid Highlander its top rating of "Good" in frontal offset, side impact and rollover protection. (passenger side front small overlap rated second highest, acceptable). Overall, the IIHS rates the 2020 Highlander as a 2020 Top Safety Pick. And it gave the Highlander a Superior rating after it avoided a 12 mph crash and reduced the speed of a 25 mph impact by 24 mph (Superior is the highest rating in the frontal crash prevention test).
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; five-year/60,000-mile powertrain; eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid components.
