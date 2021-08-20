BMW has done something distinctive with its latest offering — a 4 Series Coupe that is getting a lot of talk in the automotive field. The new set of wheels is stunning because it lacks the twin kidney grille synonymous with Bavarian Motor Works and its German roots.
We think its wide and vertical front grille resembles more of a double lung or twin Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport grille. If you can get past this oddity there is plenty to like with its luxury and performance blend. Overall, the ride is unmistakably BMW, some say more in line with the esteemed 8 Series with its smooth but perky throttle.
Our test car was the M440i X Drive powered by a 3.0-liter twin power turbo inline six-cylinder pumping out 382 horsepower. To overcome turbo lag, a 48V mild hybrid generator negates the lag and helps propel the nearly 2-ton coupe to 60 mph in a flat four seconds.
While no manual gearbox is offered, the eight-speed sport automatic shifts quickly, near dual clutch speed with paddle shifters or pedal pressure. Our set of wheels stickered at $71,870.
The body is longer than the 3 Series, giving back-seat passengers room to stretch. From the moment you seatbelt in and fire up the powerplant, the exhaust note is throaty and lets you know there is plenty more where that comes from.
Center console-mounted push buttons select drive modes between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus, each delivering measured amounts of suspension, gearing, braking and steering assists. Results are immediate with solid footing on pavement or touring with a soft and comfortable ride for hours of freeway traveling.
Exterior lines are sculpted with flared fenders, styled air intakes up front, rear spoiler and a sloping fastback roofline that resembles its much larger siblings. It’s an eye-catching coupe with lengthy doors allowing easy access to rear seating made for adult sizes.
Interior treatment is posh with silver trim and beige two-tone door panels housing super-size drinks and then some. Available oyster leather surfaces compliment a driver-oriented cabin featuring an 8.8-inch touchpad infotainment display and analog instrument cluster with digital variations.
We found drilling down is required to accomplish some basic navigation and climate controls, although that might improve with repetition. There are 14 power seat adjustments with lumbar support and side bolstering that snugly hold front seat occupants.
Driving dynamics excel with wider grip rubber out back keeping the car in its intended path with little slippage. Precision steering is mostly a point-and-shoot affair, although we would like more driver feedback during maneuvers. Emergency braking, blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise are included while other safety features remain special order.
Manual shift mode combined with Sport Plus sends the 440i on a quick flight path with lightning speed shifts around twisty pavement with sure grip and little body roll. Overall, the ride is compliant and will suit all but the mega enthusiast who may stray to Mercedes C43 AMG or Audi S4 Quattro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.