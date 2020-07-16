Len Ingrassia: BMW M8 fuses power, opulence

There is always something exciting in the supercar segment, the high-end imported sedans that combine mega performance with luxurious adornments that push the limits.
The all-new BMW M8 is not an exotic McLaren, Lamborghini or Bugatti with top speeds in the high 200 mph range, but neither is its price. It was introduced in early 2020 with the M designation.
It goes head to head with Mercedes AMG GT 63 S. Both are twin-turbo V8s with 600-plus horsepower, and yes, they are each labeled as coupes with rear doors and seating.
We were smitten with the M8’s driving dynamics, with an eight-speed tweaked automatic and rear-biased all-wheel drive.
And we found this kind of engineering is what separates the M8 from rivals. Its transmission adjusts from smooth to aggressive with a three-stage shifting system, or it can be operated manually with M paddle shifters.
Similar adjustments can be made with the car’s steering, chassis suspension and engine. The M8 is also equipped with electrically boosted brakes, dual oil pan that maintains pressure during aggressive maneuvers and a track-ready cooling system giving the M8 an edge that is unmatched.
Straight-line acceleration is top of mind in the M8, and it delivers effortlessly, reaching 60 mph in three seconds with a top speed said to be 189 mph.
The M8 exterior is solid BMW craftsmanship with aggressive front and rear aerodynamics, sleek body panels and twin chrome exhaust tips that resonate with a throaty note.
The Gran Coupe has a base price of $130,995, a few dollars less than its coupe and cabriolet siblings. A GC Competition package that adds 17 horsepower can be added to any M8 for $13,000 more.
The M8 includes a full safety suite, including radar cruise with autonomous driving controls mounted in the steering wheel, rear cross traffic alert, pedestrian and front collision detection, emergency braking, and lane departure warning when not in autonomous mode.
Driving the M8 is pure adrenaline. Leaving a stop sign around town or getting up to speed on interstate ramps requires a gentle tap on the pedal. More pressure kicks in the seamless turbo thrust that is unending and is more powerful than jet propulsion at takeoff speed of around 160 mph. Really.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 BMW M8 AWD
Engine: 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, 603 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 21 highway, 17 combined.
Assembled: Dingolfing, Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had rated the BMW M8 as of this writing.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty; three-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
