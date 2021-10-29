Following a 15-year stint without a soft top, BMW returns with a high performance and luxurious M440i ragtop. It’s lighter than the coupe and hugs the road with a vengeance befitting the company’s esteemed six-figure 8 Series.
Our test car was the M440i powered by a 3.0-liter twin-power turbo inline six cylinder pumping out 382 horsepower. It is slated above the 430i model with its four-cylinders developing 255 ponies and below the 503 horsepower M4 convertible expected to return in 2022.
Under a unique partnership with Toyota, the inline six is identical to the Toyota Supra in exchange for BMW furnishing diesel engines to Toyota. Conversely, the new Supra is essentially a BMW Z4 platform with BMW parts, interior, drive train and BMW sourced twin-turbo straight six.
An outgrowth of the 3 Series, this opulent set of wheels reached the 60 mile-per-hour mark in our independent testing at 4.2 seconds. Top speed is said to be governed at 155 mph.
Two engine choices are available with the convertible, the above inline six and a 2.0-liter turbo four that has respectable numbers, too. Each can be ordered with rear- or all-wheel drive.
Each is mated with an eight-speed sport automatic transmission with rapid fire shifting through paddle shifters or pedal pressure. No manual gearbox is offered, although a 48V mild hybrid generator negates any turbo lag.
Our set of wheels stickered at $74,670 while the coupe we recently reviewed was $71,870.
Pros:
• Refined luxury
• Potent acceleration
• New soft top
Cons:
• Twin kidney grille is gone
• Infotainment controls lacking
• Limited cargo
BMW brings this soft top to new levels with rigid folding cloth. The power trip, up or down, takes just 18 seconds and can be operated at speeds up to 31 miles per hour — ideal for Florida downpours, seemingly out of nowhere.
Surprisingly, this convertible top is ultra-quiet thanks to a flush mounted rear window, insulation layers and muffled engine components. The top is available in two colors — black and Moonlight black with a durable metallic finish.
While the ride can be hushed, turbo whine and exhaust blips make for some howling sounds you’ll want to experience.
Interior treatment is posh. Available oyster leather surfaces complement a driver-oriented cabin featuring an 8.8-inch touchpad infotainment display and analog instrument cluster with digital variations.
Adaptive suspension, variable sport steering and M Sport differential keeps the M440i on its intended course during high-speed maneuvers. Overall, the ride is compliant and will suit all but the mega enthusiast who may stray to Mercedes C43 AMG or Audi S4 Quattro.
Front-collision warning, blind-spot monitors and a lane-departure warning were included in our tester while other safety features remain optional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.