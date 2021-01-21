Len Ingrassia: Cadillac XT6 comes with new turbo four cylinder for 2021

Cadillac’s 2-year-old XT6 comes out of the gate with a new turbo four-cylinder for 2021. This Caddy has generous interior room for six or seven and a smooth ride on par with other domestic jumbo SUVs but can get pricey compared with similarly equipped high-end German and South Korean imports.
• Pros: comfortable seating in all three rows, generous cargo space, quiet cabin.
• Cons: premium safety gear optional, adequate performance, towing trails rivals.
The XT6 is available in three trim levels, starting with Luxury at $48,990, Premium Luxury at $53,790 and Sport at $58,190.
Pricing goes north in a hurry, though, with our Sport tester adding nearly $14,000 for full leather, suede headliner, visibility and driver-assist packages and more, bringing sticker price into the $70,000 range.
With those numbers, many rivals come into play, including the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, Audi Q7 and BMW X5.
In addition to the 237-horsepower turbo four, GMC’s mainstay V6 produces 310 horsepower and is our choice for propelling the large SUV. Both engines are mated with a nine-speed automatic with available rear- or all-wheel drive.
The Sport trim includes a torque-vectoring rear differential that works with all-wheel drive supplying power to the wheel needing the most traction with split-second accuracy. While the XT6 has available power, its 4,700-pound curb weight lacks the giddy-up of rivals.
The XT6 is a comfortable road car, and passengers will not tire on long trips. Power front seats with lumbar support are contrasted with available second-row bucket seats that slide and recline.
Fold-flat third-row seating is power operated up and down from the rear liftgate area and has adequate leg and headroom, unlike most other large SUVs.
With 20-inch alloys standard on the Sport, the XT6 has a commanding presence. Twenty-one-inch wheels are optionally available.
While the XT6 lacks in the performance category it makes up for in its posh ride. With damping sport suspension, the Cadillac smooths out road imperfections and delivers a whisper-quiet ride at all speeds except for jackrabbit starts where engine growl is apparent.
The nine-speed automatic works its magic with upshifts and downshifts engaging as needed. The all-wheel drive factored in the 0 to 60 mph sprint. We recorded 8.2 seconds consistently, although we suspect consumers are not likely to be putting this SUV through its maneuvers on a regular basis.
Testing agencies praised the XT6’s abilities to withstand collisions while providing a safety cage for occupants.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD
Engine: 3.6-liter V6 310 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 18 city, 25 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: The XT6 is assembled in Spring Hill, Tenn.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the XT6 its highest five-star rating overall with five stars in side impact, combined side barrier and pole ratings and four stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the XT6 a Top Safety Pick+ and ranked the XT6 "Good," its highest rating in small and moderate overlap frontal and side impact, roof strength and head restraints, “Advanced” in standard crash avoidance and “Superior” for optional system.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper; six-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first maintenance visit.
