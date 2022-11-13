Back in the day you’d see auto transport trucks carrying new model year cars and pickups headed for dealerships. They were wrapped in off-white covers stem to stern with just a glimpse of new wheel designs at best.
It was an annual ritual that many looked forward to with excitement and intrigue. Would the rear fins be longer, higher or gone altogether? How many ponies under the hood? That hasn’t changed with today’s power horses, and whitewall tires made a big statement back then, too.
Who can forget that we naively believed Buick, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, Lincolns and Cadillacs had their own engines and were not to be interchanged?
So it was with little fanfare that the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse found its way to our test lanes recently. The midsize SUV ranks high in a sea of competitors. Its three rows of seats and bountiful cargo space make it a popular albeit pricey set of wheels.
Its cargo area outguns some big players like Ford Explorer, Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander, and that is important for growing families because everyone’s must-have sales items fit nicely inside.
The Traverse comes in six trim levels with a base price of $34,520 in its LS version. LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier and $52,000 High Country round out the offerings. Each is powered with a 310-horsepower V-6 engine mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
All but the base model is equipped with second-row captain’s chairs seating seven. The LS is a good value, though, with seating for eight and a good complement of tech and driver-assist features to keep you safe.
Standard tech items include forward collision, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and automatic high beams. Available driver assistance items included in upper trims include adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, surround view parking camera system and rear pedestrian detection.
Our upper trim RS AWD tester had a sticker price of $48,735 and included 20-inch dark aluminum wheels, full tech option package, remote start and tri-zone climate controls. Interior treatment was upscale, although some plastic trim items remained.
We liked the smooth ride of the Traverse. Cabin noise was kept to a minimum, and highway travel was a breeze with plenty of passing power. Gear shifts were effortless, and suspension absorbed road imperfections. We found steering precise and braking strong.
The upscale 10-speaker Bose premium sound system on our tester delivered an audiophile’s delight and wireless charging kept us, well, charged.
On the flip side, the back pillars obstruct rear visibility making for tough maneuvering in tight spaces.
We’d recommend looking closely at low and middle trim levels where safety features are plentiful and many options are included. At the same time, we would shy away from upper trims with their lofty price points.
With the recent debut of corporate cousins Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, both of which offer more, the Traverse doesn’t hold the swagger it once held, although it has high curb appeal.
