Len Ingrassia: Fiat 124 Spider an exciting alternative

There are not many affordable sports cars out there, so when Fiat reintroduced the 124 Spider in 2017, it was met with immediate interest. This time out, though, it’s with a joint venture between Fiat and Mazda’s MX-5 Miata.
Mazda is manufacturing the Spider alongside its own Miata in Japan, and the two are similar in many ways. The Fiat however retains its own engine, transmission and suspension.
• Pros: stylish exterior, refined interior, turbo power.
• Cons: limited cargo, tiny cabin, limited dealer network.
The Spider’s storied past dates to the mid-1960s, when it and a number of other cars were plagued with mechanical issues. Fiat manufactured the Spider in Turin, Italy, and later in the same plant as a rebadged Pininfarina Azzurra. Production ceased in 1985 after sales of 198,000 cars.
Fast forward to 2017 with the current generation’s front engine, rear-wheel drive powered by a 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder. The Spider is an attractive two-seater that comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox.
While the Spider and Miata are similar, we think the Spider’s front grille, projector lamps, LED tail lamps and styling cues make it a standout compared with the Miata.
We found its convertible top is a breeze to operate. A simple latch at center windshield and rear window raise and lower the soft top in a few seconds with little effort. And to enjoy this sports car, you want the top down as often as possible, especially if you are taller than 6 feet.
The Spider is available in three trim levels: Classica, $26,885; Lusso, $29,640; and Abarth, $30,885.
We would forego the base trim and opt for the Lusso, our test car for the week. The Classica lacks essential items and has only a 3-inch display screen. Enough said.
On the other hand, the Lusso and more powerful Abarth have available option packages that will not break the bank. Each includes leather and a 7-inch display screen as standard equipment.
Our loaded tester added optional equipment including blind spot monitors, cross path detection, navigation, nine-speaker Bose sound, adaptive and automatic headlamp leveling and power washers totaling $3,785, bringing the out-the-door price to $33,425.
The Fiat is said to be more refined than the Mazda, and we would agree. On the road, the Fiat has added sound-deadening material for a quiet ride with the soft top in its upright position.
We found the turbo power provided a spirited ride within gear mid-ranges, but a heavy pedal dropped thrust before redline was reached. To be fair, the Spider and Miata are fun cars to drive, but neither is designed for Porsche-like performance.
The Spider is favored as a refined roadster while the Miata is said to be the quicker of the two.
To offset reliability concerns, the Spider comes with a better limited warranty and lengthier roadside assistance than its Mazda counterpart. Be sure to test drive both extensively before making your decision.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was tested
2020 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso
Engine: 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 160 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 26 city, 35 highway, 30 combined.
Assembled: The Fiat 124 Spider is assembled at a Mazda facility in Hiroshima, Japan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have not rated the Fiat 124 Spider.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper; four-year/50,000-mile drivetrain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.