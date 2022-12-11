The electrified Genesis G80 is simple to buy. New for 2023, the luxurious midsize sedan takes all the guess work out of the purchase by offering just one trim level.
And that’s not all. No need to pick and choose packages and doodads because this chariot comes fully optioned in the low $80s.
Unlike its German counterparts, the Electrified nameplate looks nearly the same as its gasoline sibling G80 minus rear exhaust ports and a missing fuel door. The front grille camouflages a blended charging gate.
Genesis’ marketing for their new sedan is a bit odd, initially offering sales only in four northeastern states and later adding four western states.
We digress.
The interior treatment is posh plus — Nappa leather ventilated seating up front with back and leg massaging features for the driver. The rear compartment is just as coddling with center-like console if needed, comfy seats and extra room all around for four passengers.
A power rear screen lowers while backing and rear door glass remains covered also. Instrument cluster vitals are displayed on a 12.3-inch screen and a larger 14.5-inch touchscreen displays infotainment controls.
A rotary dial adjusts screen apps at center console while a second dial below is the gear shifter — not our favorite.
But the real thrill of this luxury sedan is detailed with its performance stats. Pop the hood and gander at two large motors powering front and rear wheels in an all-wheel drive configuration. Together they build 365 horsepower — raw power that throws you back in your seat over and over.
One drawback is the electric-only range of 282 miles, giving pause to some buyers.
Genesis is including three years of complimentary charging although fast Level 3 DC ports — 22 minutes to 80% — are not easily found in many parts of the country. Level 2 240-watt chargers take more than seven hours to refresh, and household current takes about 75 hours — that's not a typo.
Find a good charger at work and plug in during the day to keep from having range anxiety and spending the night elsewhere.
If you can reconcile the numbers. The Genesis G80 Electrified is an amazing lux-sedan with instant power. With full grip from all-season 19-inch paws, the G80 will outflank nearly anything on the road with precision moves.
In Sport mode, the run up to 60 mph is under four seconds. Know that aggressive driving will shorten the battery range as you are passing 'Vettes, Mercedes and a few Porsches.
Don’t look for plentiful trunk space. Our tester had just 10.8 cubic feet, three less than the gasoline G80. There is a pass-through between rear seats that adds additional space.
The Genesis gets high marks for tech and safety and has a great warranty. The G80 sedan is the company’s second venture into electrification with its earlier debut of the GV60 SUV.
We like a lot about electrified cars and their place in the future. Most automakers are planning similar vehicles but the infrastructure to support mass production of chargers to combat range anxiety needs to gain steam and price points need to be more affordable.
What was reviewed:
2023 Genesis Electrified G80
Engine: Two electric motors — front and rear — outputting 365 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 282-mile range.
Assembled: The Electrified Genesis G80 is fully assembled in Ulsan, South Korea.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the Electrified G80 as of this writing.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper, 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain, 10-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery pack and other EV components.
No complimentary maintenance.
