Nissan distanced its luxury car division several years back with separate brick-and-mortar dealerships, hoping its Infiniti brand would set the world on fire.
Results have also sparked a landslide in its SUV series, and nowhere is that more evident than with the compact QX 50, connecting dots and showing a few glitches too. The smallest of three SUVs in the lineup, the QX50 aligns itself with rivals BMW X1 and Acura RDX.
It has a base posh synthetic leather interior that can be enhanced with quilted leathers in upper trims. Dashboard layout is sensible, and seating is comfy in all four corners. The QX 50 is available in five oddly named trim levels: Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory and Autograph, with base prices ranging from well over $30,000 to $60,000. While the Pure is the least expensive, we recommend moving to the Luxe or above because a slew of safety gear is standard — a big plus over the competition.
Our Sensory tester at $54,920 added run-flat all-season tires, panoramic roof, heads-up display, remote start, predictive forward collision warning and braking with pedestrian detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
Our independent testing recorded 6.9 seconds from a dead stop to 60 mph, below average for this class.
The cabin is a nice place to be with stretch-out room and Lexuslike quiet thanks to laminated front side glass, new this year along with standard Wi-Fi hot spot and heated front seats.
Cargo room is a bright spot in the QX50 with 31 cubic feet when second-row seats are upright and nearly 65 cubic feet with seats folded partially flat.
Nissan’s recently introduced VC-T engine produces high compression for efficiency or low compression for turbo power on demand. While revolutionary in the industry, it also delivers power inconsistently, resulting in unwanted acceleration at times. We found slight pressure on the accelerator reduces its recurrence.
Overall, we like the QX despite its faults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.