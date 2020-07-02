Len Ingrassia: Infiniti QX50 delivers value for many consumers

We have been watching the evolution of the Infiniti QX50 the past few years and have seen some exciting technologies incorporated in the compact luxury SUV. For 2020, two upper trim levels and more standard equipment have been added for more pizzazz.
• Pros: luxurious interiors available, standard safety technology, new engine technology.
• Cons: confusing infotainment screens, pricey, front seats lack proper bolstering.
The QX50 has bucked the alphanumeric trend and instead names its SUV trim levels Pure, Luxe, Essential and this year’s new Sensory and Autograph series starting just under $40,0000 and going well past $50,000 before adding options.
For a compact luxury crossover, the Infiniti gets high marks for crisp exterior lines and a near-luxury cabin with comfortable seating for five.
The lower-priced Luxe trim will please the palate of many consumers, especially if your driving is predominantly around town, running errands and carting the kids off to school activities.
Our tester was a loaded Autograph trim. It was dressed in off-white semi-aniline soft leathers, suede headliner and real maple wood trim for a posh look normally reserved for high-end German imports and some domestics. The cabin is roomy and was further polished with a panoramic roof, power everything with a heads-up display for keeping eyes on the road while monitoring vitals.
All these upgrades come with a hefty price tag, however, as our QX50 tipped the scales just over $60,000. For that coin, buyers may look elsewhere for more powerful alternatives.
Cabin storage gets high marks with approximately 31 cubic feet behind the reclining rear seats and nearly 65 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.
The QX50’s power is generated from a turbocharged four cylinder using variable compression technology developed by parent company Nissan. VC-T can produce high compression for efficiency or low compression for turbo power on demand.
In our testing, the QX50 delivered a compliant ride absorbing highway imperfections while displaying precise steering, firm braking and a near sporty ride under aggressive cornering maneuvers. The QX50 is no track car, but most consumers are not looking for one, either. Zero to 60 mph was achieved in 7.4 seconds.
An available ProPilot Assist package is Infiniti's move toward semi-autonomous driving using intelligent cruise control with camera sensors to mark lanes while guiding steering along a precise path.
We were impressed with its sustainability in normal driving patterns. Hands must stay on the steering wheel however or the system releases after a few seconds. Similar systems are being tested by Nissan and others in the industry looking for the magic bullet while using disclaimers heavily.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Infiniti QX50 Autograph AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter VC-T four-cylinder, 268 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 28 highway, 25 combined.
Assembled: The Infiniti QX50 is assembled in Aguas, Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the QX50 its highest rating of "Good" in moderate overlap and side protection and "Superior" with standard and optional crash mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has given the QX50 its highest five-star overall rating; five stars for driver and four stars for passenger frontal crash protection; five stars for combined side barrier and pole rating; four stars for rollover protection.
Warranty: four-year/60,000-mile basic; six-year/70,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
