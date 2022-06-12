Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values will reach 103 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...All of extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible when strenuous work occurs without drinking plenty of fluids and taking breaks. Leaving children and pets in parked vehicles can be extremely dangerous in these conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions are possible on Monday afternoon. Therefore, the National Weather Service will monitor the need for extending the advisory into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&