Earlier this year, we reviewed the new Kia K5 that replaced the well-known Optima. The name change also brings the Korean sedan in line with its global nameplate.
If you like the base model with its four-cylinder turbo developing 180 horsepower, the new GT lineup will bedazzle enthusiasts with its raw power, near elegant interior and sleek exterior lines. To top it off, the base K5 has a lengthy list of standard equipment for a low $20s price tag.
Pros: • The best value out there
• Great curb appeal
• Aggressive
Cons:
• Missing some basic tech
• Seats need more bolstering
• High-end competition
Our test car, the K5 GT was priced right, too, starting at $31,455 including sport-tuned suspension, quad-tip exhaust and 19-inch sport alloy wheels. Tack on a 290 horsepower turbo four-cylinder and eight-speed dual clutch transmission and you get an impressive family car that rivals the competition for less coin.
Back in the day, you’d call this mid-size sedan a “sleeper” that unleashes thrust in a heartbeat. At our test track, the nearly 3,200-pounder reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 5.1 screeching seconds due in part to its Sport plus driving mode that disables stability control.
The screeching continues, albeit to a lesser degree in Sport and Normal modes while applying pedal pressure. Top speed is 130 mph.
The Sapphire Blue GT was a head turner with its weaved darkened grille, sloping roofline and horizontal-lined bumper.
Its illuminated taillamps extend side to side with small gaps through the trunk lid. Amber LED lighting outlines the front headlamp assemblies adding a stylish cue.
Trunk space is deceiving at first glance with a short deck. Once opened it carries through to the rear seatbacks easily holding four golf bags.
While Accord, Camry, Mazda 6 and parent company Sonata offer exceptional sedans, the GT model carries swagger in this category with its larger brakes, unique suspension and 19-inch sport alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero all-season paws. It’s impressive and carries a better warranty than most.
Safety equipment includes forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warning, rear seat reminder, automatic high beams and rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines — all standard.
Available equipment includes one of the best adaptive cruise controls on the market, blind spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive headlights, rear parking collision avoidance and LED projection headlamps, all part of a $4,000 GT1 package that adds Bose premium sound, 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and ventilated front seats.
To lure consumers, interior appointments match high-end imports costings thousands more. Stylish trim panels grace the dashboard and doors while synthetic leather material drapes seats and console. Also included is ambient interior lighting, available heads-up display, ventilated front and heated rear seats, panoramic sunroof and wireless charging.
We recommend a test drive in the K5 GT as part of your overall research before making a buying decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.