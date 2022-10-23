If you’ve been jonesing for a Telluride but find its near $50,000 pirce tag is a budget-breaker, then consider the 2022 Kia Sorento. While you’re at it go for the new hybrid or plug-in and pocket the savings.
Gone are the days when hybrids meant bulging fenders and compromised cargo space with stodgy styling and appearance. The new Sorento is everything you like in a three-row family car with electric power and gasoline combined. No need for range anxiety looking for a charger delaying your trip or worse.
While the Sorento has been known as a stylish midsize SUV in its previous generation, the new look is sophisticated and shares much with the Telluride.
In the “get what you pay for” category, the Sorento does have some drawbacks. Since curb appeal is important, we would like to see 19 or 20-inch alloys offered on the hybrid with Michelin Pilots instead of 17-inch spinners. Like many three-row SUV’s, the third-row seats are better used for additional cargo space or for small children.
The hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain (227 horsepower) mated with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Instead of the gas-powered center console shifter, the hybrid has a rotary shifter that is okay.
Inside the Sorento is a delightful place to be with a mostly digital 10.25-inch touchscreen, full navigation and a 4.2-inch screen monitoring hybrid performance included in both the base S model and our EX front-wheel drive tester.
USB chargers are in all three seating rows and a phone charger is up front. Our $37,820 EX included second-row captain’s chairs, leatherette surfaces and slide and fold second-row seats for easy access to the third row.
We think the Sorento appearance is modern looking with triple beam headlamps, LED positioning lamps. A black mesh grille sits above large vents in the front bumper between bright LED fog lights.
You will like passing up gas stations with EPA estimates of 39 miles per gallon city, 35 highway and 37 combined — figures we were able to duplicate with careful driving. The Sorento hybrid leads all mid-size SUVs in fuel economy.
Around town, the hybrid is easy to maneuver in and out of parking places, On the highway, the hybrid is incredibly quiet with extra sound-deadening materials. Road imperfections are easily absorbed with Sorento’s suspension system. We did notice some body roll in turns, however steering was precise, brakes are firm. Overall, the Sorento delivered a compliant ride.
While the Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid costs less, the Sorento includes all options standard including an impressive list of safety equipment including navigation smart-adaptive cruise control, forward-collision avoidance, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane-keeping and lane-following assist and rear parking distance warning.
It includes one of the best warranties with 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain coverage, however corporate cousin Hyundai betters Sorento with extended complimentary maintenance.
We think hybrid cars and SUVs are a smart choice in the near future while the charging station infrastructure needed for full electric technology is being developed.
What was reviewed:
2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX FWD
Engine: 1.6-liter turbo four and hybrid powertrain, 227 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 39 city, 35 highway, 37 combined.
Assembled: The Kia Sorento Hybrid is fully assembled at Kia manufacturing facilities in Hwasung, Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sorento Hybrid a Top Safety Pick for 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Sorento an overall four-star rating out of a possible five stars.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
