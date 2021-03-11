Why mess with a good thing?
And so it has been the past six years for the Lexus NX series of luxury compact SUVs.
With a mild makeover for 2021, the bigger news is looking ahead to next year's NX, said to be more sculpted with streamlined body panels and several engine choices.
Our week with the 300h hybrid was engaging with luxury appointments throughout, great fuel economy and enough power to get the job done.
• Pros: elegant cabin, loaded with safety technology, good resale value.
• Cons: small cargo area, infotainment mouse pad annoying, not fast.
The NX shares looks with its big brother, the RX series, only smaller. It is also more manageable, maneuvers around corners and fits into tight parking spots. We’d recommend the Black Line edition with F Sport package, which adds a sporty look with 18-inch special wheels, sport-tuned suspension, front fog and cornering lamps, drilled aluminum pedals and color-matched interior stitching.
To be fair, it looks faster than it is. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine combines with two drive motors for a combined 194 horsepower mated with a continuously variable transmission. There is an automatic gearing mechanism activated by stomping on the gas pedal for additional thrust. No shifting is involved just a thrust of power.
Our 0 to 60 mph sprint was recorded at 8.5 seconds compared with the nonhybrid score of 7.2 seconds. All hybrid models come with all-wheel drive for added stability — a nice feature for northern climates or downpours.
A full suite of safety equipment was included in our tester that was priced in the upper $40,000 range with no optional equipment. It’s all in there though and includes precollision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise, lane departure assist, blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert, automatic headlights and active road sign assist.
There is connectivity through Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa with an 8-inch color display. Lexus Enform service connect is included for the first 10 years of ownership, and smartphone connectivity provides navigation.
Unfortunately, a lot of multimedia controls are accomplished with a mouselike touch pad that is distracting while driving although some controls have redundant knobs and buttons.
The rest of the interior is user-friendly though. Steering is precise, and regenerative braking is effective. There is a full electric mode; however, this is more for parking lot or drive-thru use. We recorded an impressive 32 miles per gallon on our 225-mile road course.
The cabin is roomy with stretch-out space for four adults. Rear cargo room is a little less than the nonhybrid model with 17 cubic feet behind the second-row seats and nearly 54 cubic feet with rear seats folded.
In addition to driving a luxury SUV with a posh interior, when it comes time to sell, the NX 300 hybrid has exceptional resale value.
