Len Ingrassia: Lincoln Nautilus turns up the elegance

There is plenty to like about the new Lincoln Nautilus aside from its name change. The former MKX is now old hat, and for 2020, its Select trim has also vanished, leaving Standard, Reserve and Black Label, the latter two presumably likened to fine blended scotch.
Unlike domestic rival Cadillac’s recent alphanumeric badging, Lincoln prefers to buck the trend and keep its names, well, changing.
The new model has promise with its stylish front grille a la Aviator and Continental, turbocharged engine, posh interior amenities laden with rich leathers and faux suede for the discerning consumer willing to ante up.
• Pros: whisper-quiet ride, powerful, cushioned interior.
• Cons: pricey, small touch screen, push-button gears.
Overall, the Nautilus makes an impressive statement and is a real standout with its minimal use of chrome, full-width taillights and available 21-inch paws. And its smooth boulevard ride and optional massaging front seats pamper occupants on long trips or just running errands.
The base model has a starting price of $42,035; Reserve, $49,495; and Black Label, $64,795. That price point aligns with some excellent imports including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus.
Engine choice is a big plus with a turbo inline four-cylinder cranking out 250 horsepower and a twin-turbo six-cylinder with 335 horsepower. Our Black Label tester was equipped with the latter power plant.
For its mass of nearly 4,300 pounds, we recorded an impressive 6.1-second time in the 0 to 60 mph run — well within range of several rivals.
While the V6 power was a welcome addition on interstate travel, the four-cylinder is no slouch either, with an time reported under seven seconds. Each is mated with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
Cabin changes are minimal this year, but last year’s overhaul was a big hit and remains a plus. Upper trims also have access to available 22-way power seats with massage controls for front-seaters.
Storage is also plentiful with large door panel openings, super-size cupholders and center console bins fore and aft. With second row seats in their upright position, the Nautilus will stow about 38 cubic feet, growing to nearly 69 cubic feet folded flat, besting most rivals.
While we liked the 12-inch digital instrument cluster with its multifaced options, the 8-inch touch screen looks like one borrowed from a Mazda 3 or Ford Edge, although the Nautilus does share similarities with the Edge’s platform.
Blind spot monitors, emergency braking and lane control are standard on all Nautilus SUVs. An available safety package includes full-stop adaptive cruise control, steering assist, rear cross traffic alert with pedestrian detection and 360-degree view visible on the touchscreen.
The Lincoln Nautilus holds a prestigious place as an American luxury car offering a large cabin, powerful engine, silky smooth ride with an array of safety equipment. Whether it has the panache to go head to head with established imports offering more, some costing less, remains its biggest challenge.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label AWD
Engine: 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6.
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 26 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: The Nautilus is assembled in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.
Crash Test Ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Nautilus its highest rating of five stars out of five for overall safety, four stars for rollover protection; five stars for frontal impact — simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph; side barrier — simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph; and pole rating — simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Nautilus its highest rating of "Good” in small, moderate overlap and side crashworthiness, roof strength and head restraints, “Superior” and “Advanced” for crash avoidance and mitigation for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian respectively. Both agencies rated headlight illumination as marginal or poor.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, six-year/70,000-mile powertrain coverage, complimentary pickup and delivery during four-year/50,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
