Having a set of wheels for all audiences has been the goal of Lexus since the beginning, and the latest version of the small UX has taken on new dimensions. Not that its sheet metal has changed — because it hasn’t — but Lexus dropped the gasoline-only model, going full throttle with hybrids across the lineup.
We believe this is a good move because hybrid technology has improved over the years netting more than 40 miles per gallon without the worry of range anxiety from electrified vehicles.
The former UX nameplate has been lengthened to UX250h for 2023. While slotted below the midsize NX and larger RX, the UX is sort of a tweener SUV. After spending a week behind the wheel, we came away thinking the UX is more of a hatchback with little cargo room and less legroom.
It does excel as an urban traveler, though, and for front-seat occupants, it shares Lexus’ opulence with comfy seats, larger touch screen, high-tech features and a smooth ride.
The 2023 model has four trim levels to choose from — base at $34,000, F Sport Design and Premium each priced at $37,000 and F Sport Handling at $42,000. Each is available with front- or all-wheel drivem and all are mated with a continuously variable automatic transmission.
The Design and Handling models each share the larger Lexus front end spindle grille, black roof and moonroof. The Handling models, our tester, adds adaptive variable suspension for a more controlled ride in cornering, headlamp leveling, rain-sensing wipers, cornering lamps, active sound control and aluminum scuff plates.
Two electric motors power front and rear axles and combine with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. Together, they boost output to 181 horsepower, not a speedster but it reaches 60 mph in a respectable eight ticks.
Due to its electric boost, the UX250h is quick off the line. The cabin remains quiet in most situations; however, if you stomp on the pedal, the hybrid system reacts in loud fashion. Adjustable drive modes from Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport Plus result in a noticeable difference in performance.
Mileage is exceptional with 41 miles per gallon in city travel and 38 on the highway, according to EPA tests. Our results scored better adding 4 miles in both categories.
Lexus has always scored high marks in cabin amenities, and the UX250h is no exception. Driver and front-passenger seats are bolstered and have multiple power adjustments.
You might ask what separates the UX250h from parent company Toyota’s C-HR. They share surprisingly similar exteriors and available 18-inch alloy wheels. The C-HR, however, is not available as a hybrid and lacks the Lexus panache. Base price is $27,300 compared with $34,775 for the UX250h.
