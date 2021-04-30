If you have long wanted a Mercedes star emblem in the garage, the GLE class is the most affordable SUV out there offering an elegant interior, adult seating, good cargo space and a choice of engines to match your need for speed.
• Pros: Mercedes quality, digital dashboard, quiet cabin.
• Cons: Infotainment controls can be tedious, beware of pricey options, full safety suite not standard.
Our test car for the week was the midrange GLE 450, one of five trims available as an SUV and coupe with prices ranging from $54,750 to $116,000 for 603 horsepower. Unless you are near an autobahn or track with full access, no need to spend the big coin.
The 450 comes standard with a spirited 362-horsepower inline six-cylinder engine and a 48-volt motor providing mild hybrid power. Mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission, our all-wheel-drive SUV reached 60 mph in 5.6 seconds thanks to the instant-on electric motor that replenishes power while braking or coasting.
By comparison, the outrageous twin-turbo V8 reaches the mark in about half that time. Remaining models include the GLE 350, turbocharged GLE 53, GLE 580 twin-turbo and GLE 63 S. Fuel economy ranges from OK to poor as expected with top performers.
For all-around comfort and performance, we recommend the 450 for its overall ride comfort, soaking up road imperfections while delivering a robust ride. A $1,700 air suspension package furthers the silky-smooth ride. The system works by tilting the SUV into turns similar to what a cyclist does powering through turns. It also scans the roadway ahead and adjusts for upcoming bumps in the road.
The nine-speed transmission delivers smooth gear changes with only slight hesitation under acceleration.
City driving is effortless and highway travel brings ample passing power when called for.
Large digital screens are attractive and functional with smartphonelike adjustments that minimize drilling down. Fortunately, Mercedes built in additional redundant buttons, dials and switches at center console and inside steering wheel to make infotainment adjustments easier.
And if you are not a switch-and-button fan at all, there is a nifty voice command to control entertainment, vehicle settings, navigation and climate controls.
Our midsize luxury GLE450 included blind-spot monitors and active brake and parking assists. If you want the full enchilada, though, you will need to fork over an additional $1,950 for the big guns including active assists for evasive steering, lane change, blind spot, emergency stop, rear-end collision protection, adaptive cruise and stop-and-go and traffic sign assists.
A few more options on our tester — an acoustic comfort package, AC household current outlet, surround view and Burmester surround sound tipped the scale at $71,745 before taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.