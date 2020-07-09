Len Ingrassia: Miata gets new safety gear

Give Mazda high-fives for its sports car that has flourished for more than three decades and remains an exciting and affordable set of wheels.
This year, the MX-5 Miata offers some new interior and exterior colors to complement its unique styling as a two-seater and, more importantly, adds safety technology as standard equipment.
• Pros: fun to drive, high revving, manual gearbox.
• Cons: tiny trunk, no glove box, dated infotainment system.
The MX-5 was restyled three years ago and is offered in three trim levels; Sport, Club and Grand Touring, with slightly higher base prices of $27,500, $31,200 and $32,590 respectively. Each is powered by a single four-cylinder engine with rear-wheel drive.
Our Club trim test car with soft top combined open-air driving with spirited handling for an exhilarating ride. Acceleration is brisk through the gears. In our independent testing, the Miata went from a dead stop to 60 mph in an admirable 6.2 seconds.
Its naturally aspirated engine provides zip and is mated with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, although we recommend the former to experience the true sports car feel.
In go-kart fashion, the Miata sits low to the ground and delivers greater handling and performance thanks to its low center of gravity. Braking is also enhanced with optional Brembo calipers up front.
On curvy backroads, we found steering precise in a point-and-shoot sort of way. A tilt and telescoping adjustable wheel adds to the comfort level while improving instrument panel viewing.
Available heated Recaro sport seats are form-fitting. Together with 17-inch forged dark alloy wheels, they add $4,400 to the base price.
An appearance package, standard on the Club and Grand Touring, includes a front air dam, rear lip spoiler, rear bumper skirt and side sill extensions that set off an already sporty exterior.
If you are planning a trip with luggage, you might want to consider another set of wheels, however. The Miata trunk is tiny, with just 4.6 cubic feet.
Cabin cargo is just as stingy with no glove box or center console compartments. There is a small opening to the rear of the cabin for car manuals.
Two pull-out cupholders are available but are awkward to reach, as is a 12-volt receptacle hidden above the passenger foot well.
The big news this year is the addition of a standard safety suite including blind spot monitoring becoming optional on many of today’s cars, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, emergency braking and forward collision warning. Upper trim levels are also equipped with sport suspension and limited slip rear differential for added handling.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard for Club and Grand Touring. Navigation is standard on the latter and can be dealer installed for Sport and Club.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club
Engine: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 181 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 26 city, 34 highway, 29 combined.
Assembled: Hiroshima, Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have tested the MX-5 for overall crash protection.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper, five-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
