You give a little and take a little with the new BMW M240i. On the give side, the smaller M series gives up its convertible top and manual gearbox while taking on a more aggressive posture in the straights and firm grip in the twisties.
The entry-level 2 Series delivers pure adrenaline on four wheels and is available with all-wheel drive for sure-footedness while cranking through eight gears.
What is clear is the 240i x-Drive Coupe we drove for a week was a refreshing change of pace. It is not large, and perhaps that is why its 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine was able to propel the coupe to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
In case you’re curious, the M designation on BMW’s signifies their quickest and most powerful models available and, as such, do not include trim designations due to their extensive performance modifications.
The new model shares many of the traits that go into every BMW: superb handling, precise steering, powerful engines and attractive interior, although its back seat has shrunk compared with its predecessor. It’s really a two-seater with limited cargo space and a smallish trunk holding 13.8 cubic feet.
Front-seat occupants are strapped in with ample bolster support and form-fitted seats. Gauges are digital with an oversize touchscreen in our tester. A rotary dial on the center console simplifies navigation controls as well as other app features.
Our only gripe inside is having to reach into the rear seat compartment to collect storage items. We found the front seatbacks do not angle forward enough to unload items let alone the trouble for small children while exiting.
Driver-assist features are extensive and include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go technology, blind spot monitors, frontal collision warning, lane-keeping assist with departure warning, front and rear park distance control, dynamic brake control, brake cornering control, automated emergency braking, surround view with 3D vision, and adjustable seat width.
There’s also a cool feature that will self-park the car in a parallel or perpendicular position.
BMW enthusiasts are familiar with bullish acceleration and the 2’s 382 horsepower catapults it in a straight line with seemingly endless power. Exhaust notes are fitting for each level of acceleration with proper growls where warranted.
Adaptive M suspension and sport differential combine with variable sport steering to keep the car firmly planted while reacting to driving modes’ Eco Pro, Comfort and Sport Plus variations — each adjusting suspension, gearing, braking and steering attributes.
Michelin Pilot Sport paws measure 245 up front and wider 255 out back to give added grip in cornering maneuvers and for those occasional trips to the track for a thrilling ride.
