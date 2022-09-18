We’ve reviewed hundreds of fully optioned cars and trucks over the years, but this one stands out for what it doesn’t have.
The Ford Maverick is an all-new compact truck — a new niche vehicle for those looking for a pickup with SUV-like features. We spent a week with the base truck and came away with an appreciation for what Blue Oval engineers accomplished.
Foremost is an under-$20s starting price and although you can dress it to the mid-$30s, we found no compelling reason to.
You may recall, Ford’s first Maverick was a $2,000 subcompact car in 1970 to compete against Japanese rivals. It lasted for seven years and lost the battle.
The new Maverick is plugged in below the Ford Ranger in the F-150 lineup, although its platform is borrowed from Ford Escape and Bronco Sport. It loses the truck ladder frame and instead goes with unibody construction giving it a smoother ride without losing full-size truck capabilities.
We found Maverick’s standard crew cab spacious with head, leg and shoulder room. Cloth seats were well padded and did not disappoint on long road trips. Other trim levels include the XLT and top-of-the-line Lariat.
While a hybrid engine is standard, our tester was equipped with an upgraded 2.0- liter EcoBoost turbocharged engine mated with an eight-speed front-wheel-drive transmission. Ford gained the EcoBoost technology in its merger with Volvo in the 1990s.
It gives the Maverick a power boost with 250 horsepower compared with 190 ponies in the base engine. Off the line, our tester screeched to 60 mph in a quick 6.2 seconds. No hunting for gears with the Maverick as it powers its way through all eight.
The Maverick’s only rival so far is the Hyundai Santa Cruz. It lacks the truck verve that the Maverick is built upon but is otherwise reasonably sized.
The base interior is just that. Simple controls are within easy reach, though. An 8-inch screen displays audio and phone connections by default as well as apps, vehicle settings, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Console and door arm padding is a nice touch, as is a rotary gear selector at the center console position.
Don’t look for a key fob, though, because this truck requires a key to start. All four doors can handle supersized drinks and tablet space and a center console storage bin is ideal for securing valuables.
A climate control system keeps the cabin at a preset temperature. Driver seat and steering wheel have manual adjustments that you set and forget. Large windows and open space allow excellent visibility in all directions.
While advanced driver assist features are lacking, basic safety equipment in a Co-Pilot360 package does include blind spot monitors, emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and pedestrian detection.
Towing is a bright spot too with 1,500-pound payload and 4,000-pounds towing capacity with the EcoBoost engine.
Overall, the Maverick offers a versatile and economic ride for little coin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.