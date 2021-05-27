Add Toyota’s reliability factor into three rows of seating, and the result is a practical and roomy SUV with proven chops. The new Highlander is that and much more in a somewhat crowded midsize SUV segment.
We tested the hybrid version on a recent road trip and found it be competent, fun to drive and worthy of praise in most categories.
• Pros: great value, near-luxury amenities, loaded with technology.
• Cons: smallish third row, fussy navigation features, less agile than nonhybrid model,
On the plus side, the hybrid version has been around since 2006 with four generations under its belt, the latest last year with engine enhancements and new technology.
Worth noting, the 2021 Highlander is nearly $12,000 less than the Ford Explorer hybrid.
Hybrid trim levels include the base LE ($39,300), XLE ($42,120), Limited ($46,100) and Platinum ($49,300). Base models seat eight with two rows of bench seating, while XLE and Limited can be optioned with captain’s chairs reducing seating to seven.
Our Platinum tester included captain’s chairs along with full leather, 12.3-inch touch screen, adaptive headlights that move as you turn, panoramic sunroof, four heated seats, heads-up display and all-wheel drive.
Also included is a 360-degree surround top view captured on the center screen, an 11-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer and amplifier, a nifty digital rearview mirror that allows full vision out back while fully loaded.
Power is supplied through a four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that together generate 243 horsepower. All hybrid models are mated with a continuously variable transmission. Our testing from a dead stop to 60 mph recorded 7.5 seconds compared with the gasoline-only version at 6.7 seconds.
We found the hybrid to satisfy interstate travel demands with ample passing power, precise steering and firm braking. Sound deadening material hushed cabin noise to a minimum except while passing. We averaged 36 miles per gallon, besting EPA tests by 1.
Cargo room is plentiful, swallowing two large golf bags packed horizontally along with two medium size suitcases and three duffels with room to spare. With second row-seats folded flat, there is 84 cubic feet of storage.
Interior space provides generous room for first- and second-row passengers, and there is additional storage in the center console bin as well across the lower dashboard for small items such as phones, laptops, power cords and munchies.
The large touch screen is broken into categories accessed by sliding and pinching like a smartphone.
While the larger screen was useful, the navigation screen was not adjustable to the full screen size, although it did so with hybrid essentials.
Go figure.
All trim levels include Toyota’s suite of technology including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, front emergency braking and steering assists, road sign readings and automatic headlights. Upper trim levels add pedestrian detection, blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert and star safety system.
To sweeten the pot, Toyota offers two years of scheduled maintenance. Other three-row hybrid SUVs worth checking out include the more expensive Lexus RX 450hl, Volvo XC90 Recharge, BMW X5 hybrid and Ford Explorer.
