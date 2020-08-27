Len Ingrassia: New Kia subcompact is spacious

Just when you thought Kia had a full stable of crossovers, out comes another with the U.S. launch of the Seltos — a subcompact that could hit the sweet spot for niche consumers looking for value and style in a smaller package.
The rush to produce more SUVs predictably comes after many domestic sedans were slashed in favor of higher-perched and larger SUVs. The 2021 model slots between the company’s entry-level Soul and Sportage, and it will target young families looking for a roomy cabin.
• Pros: available turbo power, upscale interior, terrific warranty.
• Cons: front seats lack bolstering, no U.S. parts, base model lacks safety gear.
The new Seltos is offered in four trim levels: LX ($23,110), S ($23,110), EX ($26,410) and SX ($29,010), each available with front-wheel or all-wheel drive. You can choose from two four-cylinder engines — 146 horsepower nonturbo and a 1.6-liter turbo with 175 horsepower.
The smaller engine is mated with a continuously variable transmission while the turbo gets a seven-speed automatic. Neither are particularly robust, although there is adequate power for around town and mild highway travel.
Our tester for the week was the SX turbo, a starbright yellow with black roof exterior loaded with options and delivered for $29,485. We recommend this trim over the others for its comparatively low price including extensive safety technology and hefty cargo space for half the cost of high-end SUVs.
You could argue the Soul costs less and has a lot of the same options, but we believe the Soul’s offbeat design and light cargo are turn-offs for some looking for more than basic transportation.
We were pleasantly surprised with the ease in handling and stability on the road thanks to all-wheel-drive torque vectoring, a system that controls how power is disbursed to each wheel while keeping full traction on all four corners.
There is also a center lock that keeps left and right wheels spinning at the same speed. It is particularly useful in rough terrain while off-roading, something the Seltos is geared for with 7 inches of ground clearance, skid plates, downhill braking and hill-start assist.
While the Seltos is a little slow off the line, it manages to get up to highway speeds in less than eight seconds. Its linear acceleration is smooth enough as it goes through the gears, but passing maneuvers are not its strong point.
The interior is a bright spot for the Seltos, and in upper trim levels, it includes padded armrests, a 10-way driver seat adjustment, USB charge ports, smartphone recharging pad, leatherette surfaces, remote start, a Bose premium audio system and a large touch screen with a 7-inch digital instrument panel for a customized look.
Add in 18-inch alloys, roof rails and fog lamps and you have a small but aggressive-looking subcompact.
Overall, we give high marks to the Seltos citing its extensive driver-assist technology, good looks and roomy cabin.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2021 Kia Seltos AWD
Engine: 1.6-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder.
EPA rated mileage: 25 city, 30 highway.
Assembled: The Kia Seltos is fully assembled at Gwangju, Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Kia Seltos has not been rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety as of this writing.
Warranty: five-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain, no scheduled maintenance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.