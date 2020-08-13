Len Ingrassia: New Mercedes SUV more affordable

This new Mercedes GLB250 SUV brings unique options to the table. For starters, it is one of the more affordable set of wheels with the company’s emblem out front.
From there, you can dress it with third-row seating and a plethora of options; however, prices go north in a hurry, and you may find yourself looking elsewhere.
• Pros: attractive styling, posh interior, spacious cargo.
• Cons: infotainment system lacking, pencil gear stick, sub-sporty.
There is just one engine available, and the 2.0-liter inline turbo four-cylinder is up for the challenge. For around-town driving and highway use, we found the GLB250 to be powerful with its smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic.
And there is just one trim level at $38,590 delivered. All-wheel drive adds $2,000, and from there, hold your breath. Our decked-out model had a sticker price of $57,475.
Mercedes says the GLB250 will make the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 6.9 seconds although we were unable to match that number. Repeated runs with our all-wheel-drive tester recorded 7.8 seconds, although the front-wheel drive version may improve on that.
Because the engine and drivetrain are unchanged, we think a wise shopper can select between nine individual options and seven option packages and come away with a personalized chariot while not breaking the bank.
For example, we doubt you would miss a sunroof, Burmester sound system, surround view, or ambient or exterior lighting. Instead, add in a few extras such as 20-inch black alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, adjustable suspension and safety gear for thousands less.
We do take issue with the latter safety gear as an option when so many rivals include this life-saving equipment standard. Many cars today come off the assembly line with blind-spot monitors, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic and pedestrian alerts, and emergency braking included. Instead it is a $2,250 driver assistance package.
A race-inspired AMG package may be available soon; however, its price could be prohibitive for GLB250 consumers looking for value in a compact crossover. If you want the look without any hardware, it will add $2,240.
Inside the GLB250 is draped in luxurious appointments including lumbar support with form-fitting seats, contemporary-looking rotary air vents, and a touch screen that is neatly tucked under the dashboard and away from sun glare found in rivals.
We would prefer a console-mounted gear shift instead of a stalk-mounted small lever that is obstructed from view.
The ride is smooth, and cabin noise minimal in highway travel. Braking is strong and steering precise as you would expect from a Mercedes.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 SUV
Engine: 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbo, 221 horsepower, 258 pound-feet torque.
EPA rated mileage: 23 city, 30 highway, 26 combined.
Assembly: Full production of the E450 is completed at a Mercedes assembly plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Crash Test Ratings: Ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile limited and power train coverage. No scheduled maintenance included.
