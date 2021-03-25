The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is completely restyled this year and includes new technology, bigger quarters and some luxury appointments that change its target demographic to more urban buyers. New price tags are included too.
We were impressed with its stately presence on the road. If you are a longtime fan of Suburban spaciousness, you will like Tahoe’s new specs. The large SUV has grown 7 inches in length, 5 inches of wheelbase and more than 10 inches in its power-operated third row made possible by the addition of independent rear suspension.
• Pros: quiet performer, restyled inside and out, off-road chops.
• Cons: pricey, fuel economy, sport mode lacks thrust.
Tahoe is available in six trim levels: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. Base price is in the $50,000 range, which is comparable with rivals GMC Yukon, Nissan Armada, Suburban and Ford Expedition Max. With option packages, the Tahoe reaches into the $70,000 range.
Standard engine on the Tahoe is a mildly spirited 5.3-liter V8, developing 355 horsepower mated with a 10-speed transmission. A larger 6.2-liter V8 ups the ponies to 420. Later in the year, a new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo diesel is planned with a 40% increase in fuel economy.
Our trail-rated Z71 with base engine reached the 60 mph mark in a class-average 7.2 seconds. Braking from 60 mph was accomplished in a class-leading 126 feet.
Technology is a big part of Tahoe’s heritage, and a Z71 off-road package brings normal, sport, tow/haul and off-road settings to life, with each setting adjusting pedal pressure, traction-control systems and gear shifts.
An air-ride adaptive suspension automatically raises or lowers the Tahoe to improve ground clearance as well as aid in entry and exit along with tubular assist steps on each side. Rear suspension can be mated with Magnetic Ride Control that chooses one of four suspension grids to smooth the ride, limit body roll in turns and counteract shaking inherent with body-on-frame vehicles.
For pavement dwellers with young families, we recommend the LT dressed up with navigation and rear media package for $2,490. It includes a large color touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable Bluetooth audio streaming and twin mounted 12.6-inch rear seat color touch screens. Add second-row bucket seats, power-lowered third-row seats and floor console with power sliding center for less than $1,000 and save a bundle.
With third-row seats upright, there is a generous 25.5 cubic feet of cargo. Power adult-sized third-row seats to their flat positions and there is easily enough room for eight golf bags and accessories. Maximum cargo with second-row seats folded grows to an enormous 122.9 cubic inches.
Tahoe’s towing capacity is up to 8,400 pounds with the base engine, slightly more than the Suburban.
There are up to nine views available through camera apps on the touch screen to aid in parking in tight spaces and hitching a trailer.
