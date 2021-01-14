Len Ingrassia: Powerful AMG uniquely styled

The performance division of Mercedes has conjured up another niche vehicle that is not easily classified. Like all AMG models, the GLE 53 is sporty yet solid and has traces of an SUV and the grandeur of a coupe, all in one highly sophisticated yet bulging package.
Its high-waisted hatchback design with up to 22-inch wheels has a commanding presence. It is powered by a turbocharged inline six-cylinder with a 48-volt electric supercharger. The EQ Boost is a form of hybrid that gives short bursts of power to offset turbo lag and aid fuel efficiency from its 429 horsepower.
• Pros: stunning looks, adult room all around, full digital dashboard.
• Cons: pencil gear shift on column, limited storage, blind spots.
Bottom line: The GLE hits 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. If you need more there is a higher-powered, twin-turbo V8 sibling GLE 63 S that will reach the mark in 2.9 seconds in our independent testing for around $40,000 more. Enough said.
What separates the GLE 53 from other cars in the same price range is its level of technical advancements that challenge the driver to customize every detail of its performance.
The GLE is equipped with a nine-speed transmission with paddle shifters, but aside from that enhancement, there is a rotary dial within the steering wheel to select multiple driving modes, each reconfiguring gearing, suspension and steering effort.
From Comfort to Sport Plus, custom settings and a track mode, the GLE delivers your penchant for speed or efficiency. Its variable-torque all-wheel drive sends power to the wheels needing most traction and can vary from AWD to 100% rear-wheel drive.
We found straight-line acceleration a must to complete the driving experience of this machine. It grips the pavement firmly in all road conditions, and it’s hard not to enjoy running through the gears.
Depending on your mood, exhaust can purr while boulevard cruising or roar while emitting zips and pops from its quad blacked-out tips. The GLE has more driver adjustments than most cars on the road although some midconsole toggles could use more definition.
The rakish roofline is a real standout with the 2 1/2-ton GLE as it merges an SUV height with a Coupe for an abnormal look. A new front grille and rear taillight design round out the exterior and oversize wheels keep the body panels up in the air to maintain its higher perch.
A technology-laden cabin greets front seat occupants with multipower seat adjustments and an automatic adjustor that selects the optimum tilt, height and lumbar support based on your height.
Nighttime driving is a must to appreciate its variable 64-color ambient light show. Contrast stitching is reinforced with matching color seatbelts to complete the enhancement. Pretty cool.
The GLE’s focal point is its matching high-quality digital instrument cluster and touch screen that places audiophile sound, navigation, connectivity, entertainment, performance and comfort adjustments at your fingertips. The design is impressive.
There are a few rivals in this segment to check out including Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and BMW X6 M50i, although each is tens of thousands more.
What was reviewed
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe
Engine: 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo with EQ Boost.
EPA rated mileage: 18 city, 23 highway, 20 combined.
Assembly: Final assembly at facilities in Vance, Ala.
Crash Test Ratings: The GLE 53 Coupe had not been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety as of this writing.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile limited and powertrain coverage.
