Len Ingrassia: Ranger catches on in U.S. market

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will change to a rain and snow mix overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will change to a rain and snow mix overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.