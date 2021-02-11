Len Ingrassia: Small Cadillac has stylish exterior

It has been said the third time is a charm, and for Cadillac buyers, the company's smallest SUV has distinctive looks and a formidable cache of amenities. Since its 2019 rollout, the XT4 and its larger siblings share extreme vertical front and rear designs that stand out in this hotly contested segment.
While little has changed since its debut, the 2021 XT4 is a bit larger inside than its sibling midsize XT5 but sacrifices cargo room to do so. A 237-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder is the only engine available, mated with a smooth shifting nine-speed automatic transmission.
• Pros: Cadillac styling, infotainment system, comfortable seating.
• Cons: smallish cargo area, lots of safety gear optional, pricey options.
Trim levels include Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, with a base price of $36,695. Our midrange test car stickered at just under $50,000, a price point that may have you looking elsewhere.
Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive tacks on another $2,500, an option we recommend for added stability to help with oversteering and understeering characteristics with modest acceleration.
Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph clocked a 7.9-second time — slower than rivals BMW X1, Lexus UX and Volvo XC40, all priced less.
Expect to see a lot more small and midsize SUVs as domestic sedan production has dipped in favor of the more popular crossover models and their high perch.
We found interior cabin room on par with rivals although some offer more cargo space. Power bolster adjustments with screen prompts are available for the driver and front passenger seats, a nice touch.
Interior look and feel are upscale with arm-friendly padded door panels. Easy-to-reach but tiny toggle switches line up below the 8-inch infotainment screen while stitched faux leather is used on door panels and seat surfaces.
Rear-seat room is ideal with four adults; however, on a recent golf outing, our foursome was disappointed that only three sets of clubs fit no matter how we configured loading.
The XT4 gets high marks for curb appeal, and its available 20-inch alloys make a nice statement. Its infotainment system features a rotary dial controller. The system is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On the safety front, the XT4 includes emergency braking, forward-collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane change, side blind zone and rear cross traffic alerts — all standard. If you want adaptive cruise control, enhanced braking, reverse automatic braking, auto high beams and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, they are available as part of a $1,570 option package.
The XT4 offers a smooth ride, but rough pavement is felt in the cabin along with engine noise under acceleration. Downshifts are relatively smooth, but under power while passing, we observed hesitation as the transmission located the right gear.
We recommend including the XT4 on your short list before making a buying decision.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2021 Cadillac XT4 FWD
Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
EPA mileage: 24 city, 30 highway, 26 combined
Assembled: The XT4 is assembled in Kansas City, Kan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the XT4 its highest five-star rating overall. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the XT4 its best rating of “Good” in moderate overlap and side crash protection.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper; six-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first maintenance visit.
