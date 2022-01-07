Not sure what you will do with 19 cupholders, but the Subaru Ascent has them around its three rows of seats. It’s that kind of attention to detail that makes a Subaru, well, you’ve heard this before, a Subaru.
In its third production year, the company’s largest SUV is making headway in a crowded segment that includes big players’ Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade and Toyota Highlander.
Pros:
• Standard all-wheel drive
• Attractive interior
• Standard safety suite
Cons:
• Annoying turbo lag
• Smallish third row
• Mundane exterior lines
Depending on seat configuration, the Ascent will accommodate up to eight passengers with bench seats, however the most popular combination will include second row captain’s chairs with a 60/40 third row seat for seven occupants.
Ascent trims — base, Premium, Limited and Touring — are powered by a single 2.4-liter turbo four cylinder developing 260 ponies. Each is mated to a continuously variable transmission. Our independent testing clocked a 7.1-second time from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour.
We think the Ascent is an excellent value priced from $32,000-$45,000 including more options than its rivals. Our Limited tester in white leather was equipped with active torque vectoring that uses wheel sensors to improve steering response and traction in cornering. It also enhances control in icy wintry conditions.
Our $43,600 Limited added independent suspension, 8.7-inch ground clearance and 20-inch wheels that came in handy on the sandy beaches at Florida’s Amelia Island, where all-wheel drive is mandatory.
The Ascent will also tow up to 5,000 pounds with trailer stability control. In our 300-mile interstate road trek, the Ascent held a steady 70 miles per hour while delivering 24.7 miles per gallon of regular fuel, shy of EPA-rated 26 highway mpg. Engine noise was evident in passing maneuvers.
Eye-sight driver assist now includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping warning when turn signals are not used, reverse automatic braking, blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and automatic headlights that turn into corners. With the ongoing detection systems monitoring road conditions, we heard lots of routine beeping — good and bad, but some can be disabled.
We liked the interior appointments on the Limited including an 8-inch multimedia infotainment screen although adjusting radio, climate and navigation controls was less than user friendly.
Cabin comfort was a bright spot with ample head, leg and shoulder room at all four corners. Third-row occupants were squeezed a bit, however seat adjustments helped ease the tight fit.
Second-row captain’s chairs can be manually adjusted and fold nearly flat. Cargo space behind the upright third row is 18 cubic feet, increasing to 48 cubes with the rear seats folded and 87 cubes with second and third rows folded.
Our tester included a $2,950 option package adding a 14-speaker Harmon-Kardon sound system, panoramic power moon roof and retractable sunshades on second-row windows.
We think the Ascent deserves a test drive along with top rivals before making your purchase decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.