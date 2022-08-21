In an era where manual transmissions are a rarity, it is no accident that nearly 90% of all Subaru WRXs are equipped with a stick shift and come standard with all-wheel drive. It’s an unmatched combination that makes this four-door sedan a lot of fun to drive.
Twenty years in the making, the WRX sports sedan has been restyled this year inside and out and is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo engine. The horizontally opposed four-banger has two cylinders on each side of the engine moving inward and outward at the same time. The same power plant is used across the Subaru lineup.
Four trim levels are available including Base, Premium, Limited and new GT with attractive pricing ranging from the low $30s to mid-$40s. Our Limited tester for the week had striking curb appeal in black with 18-inch dark gray finished alloy wheels.
Engine output increased slightly this year with modest 271 horsepower. Its exterior body panels are all new with a wider grille and hood scoop. Fenders have increased flare with matching black cladding.
The wheelbase on the new WRX has grown by 0.9 of an inch, and the car is 2.9 inches longer and 1.3 inches wider than the previous model. However, the roofline is 0.3 inch lower, translating to less headroom inside.
On the inside, our Limited trim included stylish Ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching, a 504-watt 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Most striking is an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Smartphone connectivity, easy-to-use screen apps and steering wheel mounted control switches for audio, gauge display and cruise control.
We enjoyed running through the gears on the manual although turbo lag is apparent below 3,000 rpm and engine cutoff is set at an unassuming 6,000 rpm. Once the turbo kicks, however, it is quick to respond and the WRX catapults forward.
We found the gearbox playful with short throws and a forgiving clutch. Notched gears can be awkward at times but overall shifting is a pleasant experience.
The WRX is not as quick as some rivals. In our independent testing, the WRX reached 60 mph from a dead stop in 5.9 seconds and stopped from 60 to zero in a respectable 112 feet. You might want to compare performance with the Hyundai Veloster N or Honda Civic Si.
If brand loyalty is important, try the WRX STI with 341 ponies, although good luck snagging one of the 200 units available here with a mid-$60s price tag.
There is a drawback with the manual transmission when it comes to safety features. Our sedan was equipped with blind-spot warning, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and high beam assist.
You will have to stay with the base model automatic transmission for driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Aside from its few deficiencies, the Subaru is a performance bargain, and the all-wheel drive is a pavement hugger in all sorts of driving conditions.
