With six trim levels and hybrid models to choose from, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is bound to please consumers looking for adventure, economy, safety features, near luxury or off-roading. And none will break the bank.
The compact SUV market is a crowded one and while some rivals can offer more cargo, better mileage and posh interiors, the RAV4 has Toyota reliability and enough tech and pizzaz to stay in the pack of top picks.
Pros:
• Standard tech suite across lineup
• Roomy interior
• Attractive looks
Cons:
• Engine groans under power
• Fussy infotainment system
• Low resolution backup camera
We tested one of two high-end trims — the TRD package with off-road goodies to make the wilderness trip a fun adventure. The Limited trim is the other high-end trim that fits the swanky set with posh interior appointments.
The base LE can be yours for around $28,000 and the remaining XLE, XLE Premium and Adventure stairstep to around $43,000 with the kitchen sink.
Following last year’s upgrade, the RAV4 comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 203 horsepower. A front-wheel drive system is standard on lower trims as is all-wheel drive on upper trims. All-wheel drive is also available as an option on LE, XLE, XLE Premium and Limited.
A reliable eight-speed automatic transmission connects all trims. Exterior of the RAV4 shares some of its rugged looks with Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma trucks, but it holds on to car-based underpinnings to smooth the ride.
We liked the TRD on and off road. As a pavement dweller, the ride is smooth, almost quiet except when you floor it for passing. The little four-banger grunts and groans while moving around traffic and then resumes its composure.
The compact TRD is well equipped for trails and features a new front skidplate to protect its underbody. A $1,950 off-road technology packages includes front and rear parking assist with automated braking, birds-eye view camera with perimeter scan, a helpful 360-degree view in low speed and reverse. An offroad weather package adds perforated heated and ventilated front seats and rain-sensing wipers for $1,015.
Our tester included a larger 8-inch touchscreen, JBL premium sound with 11 speakers, subwoofer and amplifier for an additional $1,620. There is an optional $549 running board that, in our opinion, is not needed for normal entry/exit.
We sloshed in the mud and dirt with ease while driving assists kept us on the intended path. A TRD-tuned suspension, twin-tubed shocks and 18-inch blackened alloy wheels rounded out the off-road gear.
Toyota leads the pack with its standard safety system for most vehicles that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full speed range radar cruise, lane-departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing, automatic high beams, road sign assist, blind spot monitors with rear-cross traffic alert and downhill assist control in some models.
Properly equipped, the RAV4 will tow 3,500 pounds, a little less than its 3,724-pound weight.
