You will like the new Chevy Traverse if you enjoyed last year’s model. Unfortunately, a planned remake was moved to 2022, so the Traverse is mostly a carryover.
What is new is a sleeker headlight and tail lamp design and gussied up 18- and 20-inch alloys. The Traverse excels as a three-row SUV that offers comfort and awesome cargo space compared with rivals.
• Pros: comfortable ride, powerful engine, seats up to eight.
• Cons: dated interior, gets pricey in a hurry, emergency braking not standard.
We like its V6 power at a time when some rivals have switched to turbo four-cylinder engines. Its smooth-shifting nine-speed transmission is also a plus. Front- or all-wheel-drive control is available through a dated console-mounted rotary dial.
On the road, the Traverse offers a quiet ride with independent suspension, precise handling and firm braking. Most road imperfections go unnoticed, and passing maneuvers are easily accomplished.
The sprint to 60 mph from a dead stop was recorded at 7.3 seconds, about average for this segment.
Our biggest gripe with the Traverse exterior is its minivan-looking front end compared with Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot.
There are seven trim levels from which to choose this year with base L, LS, LT Cloth, LT leather, RS, Premier and High Country. Prices extend from base $30,000 range to the mid-$50,000 range. With latter pricing, the Traverse offers less overall than rivals Telluride, Palisade and Highlander in reliability and resale value.
Our High Country tester provided a rich-looking interior. A seven-seat configuration with available second-row captain’s chairs is preferred over a bench seat, although if you are car-pooling, you may prefer the eight-seat configuration.
We think the mid-$30,000 price of the LT Cloth offers buyers a good value with adaptive cruise, teen driver technology, 8-inch screen, blind-spot monitors, parking sensors and power adjustable seats up front for $20,000 less than the High Country.
The Traverse does offer segment-leading cargo space with 23 cubic feet with third row upright, expandable to 58 cubic feet with second row lowered and nearly 100 cubic feet with both rows folded.
We’d like to see more safety gear included as standard equipment on all Traverse models. Some rivals include rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist with departure warning, emergency braking, safety locking rear doors, brake hold, rear park assist and front pedestrian braking.
The Traverse offer lots of unique storage areas inside. We were taken with an available power-operated display screen that lifts upward for better screen vantage as well as a secure place to hold valuables out of sight in its closed position. It also includes USB ports in all three rows to keep everyone connected.
Liftgate storage holds four golf bags front to back with room for a load of groceries on top without impacting rear visibility.
