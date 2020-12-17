Len Ingrassia: Turbo-diesel Silverado joins the pack

It was inevitable.
Because Ford and Dodge have long since climbed on the diesel bandwagon, it was only a matter of time before the Chevrolet Silverado would follow suit in the half-ton segment. It is not the first venture into diesel-land for Chevy. In the ’90s, a V8 diesel hit the road but was later dropped.
The new turbo diesel inline six-cylinder promotes high fuel economy, performance and a plethora of configurations to match your pocketbook and penchant for creature comforts.
• Pros: whisper-quiet ride, spacious cabin, diesel efficiency.
• Cons: cabin layout unchanged, pricey options, less towing capacity than rivals.
Silverado is available in numerous trim levels, but the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine is only available on the LT, RST, LTZ and High Country. Our RST two-wheel-drive tester has a base price of $42,795.
You want the diesel? Add $3,890. Same story with convenience option packages and safety gear bringing our price to $54,385. However, we found that a careful shopper can find selective bells and whistles to make the diesel an affordable alternative without breaking the bank.
The good news is the RST’s performance is a real standout mated with GM’s proven 10-speed transmission and damper-equipped torque converter producing 460 pound-feet of torque.
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to off-the-line performance. Our independent testing of the RST from a dead stop to 60 mph recorded consistent 7.1-second times with rear-wheel drive. That’s quicker than Ford and Ram. Period.
Where rivals outgun the Silverado diesel turbo is with towing capacity. The Silverado pulls 9,200 pounds while Ford can handle 11,100 and Ram 9,550 pounds.
What impressed us most was the near silence inside this diesel cabin. Aside from stomping on the pedal to maneuver around traffic, the diesel was barely audible under normal driving conditions. Fuel consumption is a plus with a 540-mile full-tank range.
As the names implies, the optional invisible trailer technology uses an installed trailer camera along with rear mounted truck cameras to project a trailer-less image on the center console screen.
An advanced trailering system is also useful because blind spots are numerous with or without a trailer. It also projects up to 15 different camera angles — top, side, front, rear of truck, bed and trailer views all around with three installed trailer cameras. It also monitors trailer tire pressure and heat buildup.
Unfortunately, the inside cabin is dated, with few changes made this year. Rivals have the upper hand here.
For $890, you can have basic safety gear including front and rear park assist, lane-change alert, blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert. Adaptive cruise control is also available at an added cost.
In the diesel pickup truck arena, we recommend the Duramax diesel equipped RST be on your short list of test drives. It offers value with standard remote start, corner step rear bumpers and an extended powertrain warranty.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Crew RST 2WD
Engine: 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel.
EPA mileage: 23 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, 27 mpg combined.
Assembled: The Silverado Crew RST is assembled at Silao GJ, Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Silverado Crew RST a "Good" rating, its highest, in driver side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof strength protection and for head restraints and seats in rear-end collision. Headlight illumination received a "Poor" rating. Passenger side front small overlap received a "Marginal" rating. Front crash protection received a "Superior" rating when equipped with optional equipment.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile basic; five-year/100,000-mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance visit.
