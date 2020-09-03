Len Ingrassia: VW Atlas Cross Sport offers plenty of cargo space

Take all the popular items you like in the VW Atlas, shave off third-row seating, and you have the new VW Atlas Cross Sport, an SUV with loads of cargo space and geared for light off-roading too.
It is one of a handful of SUVs that have been transformed from three to two rows of seats while offering consumers a wide variety of trims. Cross Sport is a natural for Volkswagen after its successful debut of the regular Atlas with seating for up to seven.
• Pros: improved styling, value-packed, big.
• Cons: pokey four-cylinder, light on luxury, rough ride.
The regular Atlas is available in three trim levels — S, SE and SEL. That said, the Cross Sport is over the top with 12 trim levels and up to 20 configurations. A closer look reveals the differences are variations of two engine choices — a four-cylinder or V6-turbo power plant with front- or all-wheel drive, the same Atlas trim levels above with Technology, Premium or R-Line upgrades.
Exterior lines have been restyled on the Cross Sport with a revised grille, rear fascia, and LED headlights and taillights.
Our tester was the SEL Premium with turbo four-cylinder and all-wheel drive. It offered a compliant ride around town and OK performance in highway travel, but we would opt for the punchier six-cylinder to haul around its 4,288 pounds.
One reason to upgrade is towing capacity, limited to 2,000 pounds with the four-cylinder, spiraling to 5,000 pounds with the V6. Our bigger concern was its lack of overall giddy-up with a lag off the line from the eight-speed automatic transmission.
Our independent testing of the 0 to 60 mph sprint in sport mode registered 8.5 seconds, slower than most rivals including the Honda Passport, Nissan Murano and Ford Edge among others. Other competitors include the Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX-9, Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse.
The Cross Sport is the class leader with its mammoth cargo and rear seat space. Heavy duty ribbed mats are floor-contoured and include creased rear seat backs for all-out protection when loading and unloading bikes and other heavy objects. Maximum cargo with the second-row seats folded flat is just under 80 cubic feet and half that with seats upright.
Large, wide rear doors provide easy access for passengers, and the reclining back seats are a welcome addition. Rear seat legroom will accommodate large adults although the sloping roof line does cut down on available headroom.
Once up to speed, the Cross Sport delivers a compelling ride with little body roll, a firm suspension, solid braking and precise steering. Our near range topping tester was loaded with amenities for a low price of $40,000. Cross Sport pricing ranges from the just over to $30,000 to well over $40,000.
The interior features faux leather with some padded surfaces here and there, phone charging pad with a digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting.
The Cross Sport rides on 20-inch alloys with adaptive front lighting, heated and foldable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and a panoramic sunroof. Full safety technology is also included with adaptive cruise, lane keeping system and road sign display.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Engine: 2.0-liter turbo-charged four-cylinder, 235 horsepower.
EPA estimated fuel economy: 18 city, 23 highway, 20 combined.
Assembled: The Atlas Cross Sport is assembled in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not rated the Atlas Cross Sport as of this writing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport as of this writing. However, the IIHS gave the 2019 Atlas its highest ranking of "Good" in small and moderate overlap frontal protection, side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection, “marginal” for its headlight illumination and a "superior" rating for its crash avoidance and mitigation system.
Warranty: six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper; six-year/72,000-mile powertrain; two-year/20,000-mile scheduled maintenance including oil changes.
