Usually customers cringe when a utility takes a rate case before the Missouri Public Services Commission because many times it means utility rates are going up, but the latest case involving Liberty Utilities is different.
This time, Liberty is reducing seeking to reduce customer charges by about $9 a month.
The Public Service Commission issued a statement Wednesday setting the deadline of April 17 for people or businesses to apply to intervene in Liberty’s latest fuel adjustment charge cases.
The commission said Liberty’s filing proposes to adjust its fuel charge to reflect the actual energy costs incurred by the company from September 2022 through February 2023.
“For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, Liberty seeks to decrease the FAC charge by approximately $8.55 a month,” the Public Services Commission said in a written release. “The proposed change would take effect on June 1, 2023.”
Liberty officials said in a statement to the Globe that the utility buys natural gas that is used to fuel some of its power generation plants.
“As a regulated utility, our fuel costs are passed through to customers with no mark up, and Liberty does not profit on this part of a customer’s utility bill,” Liberty said. "Fortunately, we’ve seen fuel prices fall recently. This, along with our affordable wind energy generation, which requires no fuel to operate, has resulted in lower fuel costs that we are passing on to customers.”
Liberty said the fuel adjustment charge is “the difference between the fuel and purchased power costs established in the current rate structure and the actual fuel and purchased power costs incurred by Liberty."
For Missouri electric customers, this charge is adjusted twice a year, in June and December, Liberty said.
Liberty serves approximately 159,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.