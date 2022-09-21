Lisa Olliges Green, a longtime broadcast journalist with KOAM, has been named the general manager of KGCS, the campus television station at Missouri Southern State University.
Olliges Green got her start in broadcasting in St. Louis as an intern with KMOX-AM radio and for KSDK-TV. Her broadcast journalism career took her to KTVO in Kirksville before she joined KOAM, where she was a reporter, anchor, weekend producer and assignment editor over the course of 31 years. She also previously worked as a media specialist for Freeman Health System.
Maureen Wieland, chair of the communications department at MSSU, said the experience Olliges Green brings to the table is a major asset.
“Our department is incredibly excited to have Lisa on our team,” Wieland said in a statement. “She brings to our department over 30 years of experience as a news reporter and anchor serving the Joplin and Southeast Kansas communities. She is passionate about education and community engagement, and her positive energy is already motivating our students and faculty.”
Olliges Green said she hopes to collaborate with other areas in the communications department to create well-rounded student journalists.
“I want students to be trained in all aspects so their work can be shared in other multimedia formats," she said in a statement. "But while we have new technology, the heart of being a good journalist is to be a good storyteller. You need to listen when interviewing people so you can ask good questions. You need to be able to share someone’s story without twisting it … to be fair and interesting and creative, and to make sure their story comes full circle."
