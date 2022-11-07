The Small Business and Technology Development Center at Missouri Southern State University, the Small Business Development Center at Pittsburg State University, and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce are presenting a number of business seminars and classes in the coming weeks, including:
One Million Cups
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.
Where: Advanced Training & Technology Center, 420 South Grand Ave., Joplin.
Details: This Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce event event that brings together entrepreneurs and the Joplin community to connect over coffee and conversation.
Details: JACC, 417-624-4150.
E-commerce meet-up
When: 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and again Dec. 8.
Where: The Rowe Boutique, 1000 West Harmony St., Suite C, in Neosho.
Details: This Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce event occurs the second Thursday of every month, with fellow entrepreneurs discussing such topics as Amazon Seller Central, Shopify, Walmart.com, eBay, shopping cart abandonment, third-party fulfillment, shipping software, product photography and video production, and more.
Details: JACC, 417-624-4150.
How to Write a Business Plan
When: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Where: 201 E. Pine St. in Columbus, Kansas.
Details: This session will be about business start-up steps and preplanning. Learn in detail how to put business thoughts on paper to help apply for loans and grants. There is no fee.
For more information, contact Chris Pennington at 620-235-4921 or go to ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/27637.
Why Export to the Czech Republic and Central Europe?
When: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Where: Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center in Cornell Auditorium on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Details: In 2020, Missouri businesses exported over $100 million worth of goods and services to countries in Eastern Europe, with over 20% of that value being exported to the Czech Republic. Eastern Europe accounts for 1.9% of the total world population, representing opportunities for Missouri businesses in a wide variety of industries. As part of MSSU's Czech semester, learn more about the many opportunities and assistance available for any business interested in exploring international trade with the Czech Republic and other nations, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic (Czechia), Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine. The program is free.
Details: mssu.edu/czech.
Human Resources — Rules and Regulations
When: 10 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Where: 201 E. Pine St. in Columbus, Kansas.
Details: Needing to hire your first employee or are expanding the business and thinking of adding additional employees or contractors? This class can help you get started. There is no fee.
Details: For more information, contact Chris Pennington at 620-235-4921 or go to ksbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/27640.
