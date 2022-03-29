Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.