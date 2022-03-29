Local McDonald’s restaurants in Joplin will host a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, when a portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to the families of police Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed.
Cooper and Reed, both of the Joplin Police Department, were shot and fatally wounded March 8 while responding to a disturbance call in Joplin.
Participating McDonald's restaurants in Joplin are located at 2701 S. Main St., 1123 S. Range Line Road, 3330 S. Range Line Road, 1531 W. Seventh St., 3140 McClelland Blvd. and 4436 Highway 43.
