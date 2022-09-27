WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Realtor from Webb City has been recognized by one of real estate's largest trade associations in the state.
Melissa Annis was named Salesperson of the Year for 2022 by Missouri Realtors, a state chapter of the National Association of Realtors. The award was announced during the group's fall business conference, held last week in Chesterfield.
Annis said the award surprised her. It is one of the biggest awards the state group offers.
"I'm still in shock," Annis said this week. "It is such an honor. I feel overwhelmed, like I'm going to wake up and this is a dream."
The award is given according to an agent's commitment to Realtor ethics and cooperation, activity within the group, sales volume, community service and more. Nominations are made by local boards and reviewed by a statewide review committee.
Annis, a real estate agent since 1997, earned her Realtor certification in 2001. Since 2005, she has worked with the Tim Goostree Team at Keller Williams Realty Elevate, currently working mainly with commercial real estate.
Her previous career experience was in public relations and marketing, but found the shift to real estate to be a natural fit for her.
"No day is ever the same," Annis said. "It is never monotonous, and there is always something new."
Annis also has a long list of service on Missouri Realtors boards and others. She is currently a state legislative coordinator and state director for the group, and in 2013 was president of the Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. Annis is also a member of Webb City's Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to a news release from Missouri Realtors, Annis also has a deep record of community service. She has participated in KW Red Day, operated hydration stations for the Joplin Memorial Run, helped assemble Bright Futures backpacks, rung bells for the Salvation Army and picked up trash during Main Street cleanup days.
Missouri Realtors has more than 25,000 members across the state.
