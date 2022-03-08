Two schools in Joplin are among the recently announced winners of grants from the Casey’s Cash for Classrooms program.
Now in its second year, the program supports projects, physical improvements and resource requests at K-12 public and private schools across the Midwest. More than $1 million has been awarded to 89 schools for the 2022 cycle, the convenience store chain announced Monday.
Local recipients are:
• McAuley Catholic High School, $5,000 to purchase new computers for multimedia and journalism classes.
• Ozark Center’s Leffen Center for Autism, $25,000 for playground surface repairs and the purchase of a smartboard. If there are funds left after those projects, officials will look toward purchasing an in-ground trampoline.
“At Casey’s, our goal is for the Cash for Classrooms grants to help schools improve the learning environment for students, teachers and families in the communities where we live and work,” said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing at Casey’s, in a statement. “We appreciate the dedication of Casey’s guests and team members who have helped support this program in reaching nearly 100 schools across the Casey’s footprint in the last two years.”
Grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. According to program guidelines, funding priorities included:
• Updates and improvements to schools’ internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or additions.
• Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment.
• Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities.
• Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps.
The 2023 grant program will open in the fall.
