PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local business has donated the proceeds from the sale of a special T-shirt to the Gorilla Pantry, which helps address food insecurity on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

Steve and Kathy Scott own and operate Gorilla Country in downtown Pittsburg; the store is stocked with PSU apparel and accessories. In August, the couple began selling a T-shirt — a red shirt with the outline of Kansas and a 1950s-era Gus — specifically for the food pantry.

“It has been a trying year that has been very stressful for many, and I thought this would be a way we could help the students that attend Pitt State,” said Steve Scott, who shares his name with the president of the university, in a statement. “It would be horrible if a student had to make a decision between attending college and dropping out to be able to feed themselves.”

The Scotts earmarked 100% of the profit from T-shirt sales for the Gorilla Pantry. With only a few shirts remaining, and a new design planned for another round of sales, they recently presented the pantry with a $2,000 check.

"The Scotts are such kind and giving people, and we were ecstatic to get a check in this amount because it will help us purchase a significant amount of grocery items," said Eva Sager, who oversees the pantry.

The Gorilla Pantry is located on the main level of the Overman Student Center. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and is accessible to anyone with a Pittsburg State ID. Between July 1 and Nov. 29, it was visited by 92 unique users a total of 229 times.

Items for the pantry can be dropped off at the Campus Activities Center. The pantry accepts nonperishable food, pots/pans/utensils, hygiene products and cleaning supplies. Items such as pasta, sauces, rice, canned meat, nut butters and breakfast options are always in demand.

