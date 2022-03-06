There’s nothing jingling in Tammy Wehmeyer’s pockets anymore.
Inflation has taken what little spending money she once had after paying for necessities.
“You go in the grocery stores, and prices have gone up extremely,” the Joplin woman said. “Just trying to get food on the table and feed the kids, trying to get clothes for them to go to school, it’s affected everything.”
Living on disability pay as she does, there’s only one way for her deal with the increased costs.
“You have to buckle down,” she said. “You can’t do anything. No entertainment at all. You can’t go out and do anything. Even if you used to be able to go out once a week and have a hamburger or something, there’s none of that anymore because the prices of that have skyrocketed. You can’t even enjoy that anymore. It’s hard, and it’s going to get harder.”
Inflation is rising for businesses as much as the steam from servings of chili and spaghetti red that David Schaefer serves in his diner, Fred & Red’s, 1719 S. Main St. Schaefer had a record sales month in January, but increased costs for food and supplies ate away his profits.
“What I’ve seen over the last months to a year is my cost of goods — food and supply costs — have gone up about 65% over last year,” Schaefer said. It’s higher for packaging costs, which have doubled. That’s for whatever packaging he can get. Waves of the COVID-19 pandemic overseas where packaging is made and kinks in supply lines have made those products hard to get, he said.
Those costs are not as severe to him as buying the main staple for his food.
“My biggest purchase is beef, and I’m seeing my beef costs up 65%,” Schaefer said. “That’s the biggest cost by far. It’s had a huge impact on us, but what we are trying to do is tighten our belts and make it through. We have done a couple of cost increases. We’re seeing a big impact, and I can see how anyone who doesn’t have a busy restaurant is having a real hard time staying open.”
Hassan Butt, an economist at Missouri Southern State University, and Michael Davisson, an economist at the Kelce College of Business at Pittsburg State University, said a basic principle of economics is that inflation will occur from printing money as freely as the federal government did the last two years for stimulus payments, child assistance, unemployment benefits and payroll assistance to businesses.
“This is a special case of inflation that was not created by just the fact that the government printed a lot of money,” Butt said. “There also has been supply chain issues in addition with a shortage of truck drivers and trailers on which we rely a lot for our internal trade,” as well as the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“In addition, the Federal Reserve bank has many mandates, many responsibilities that include handling unemployment and handling inflation,” Butt said. “If you want to lower unemployment, you have some inflation. Or to lower inflation, you have some unemployment. The bank chose unemployment, and that resulted in the high inflation we are experiencing.”
The labor shortage has caused many companies to create new ways to operate or to change long-standing policies in hiring, Davisson said. Amazon has stopped drug-testing employees, and CVS pharmacies have stopped requiring high school diplomas as a condition of employment.
“All this makes it difficult to see how inflation is going to decline because this problem with finding employment has resulted in companies increasing wages quite a bit,” Davisson said. “Labor costs have gone up but less than inflation, so the marketbasket or purchasing power (of wage earners) is still declining.”
Davisson projects that inflation is not going to settle down anytime soon because of rising labor costs and business supplies.
Butt said it could begin a downward trend later this year if the Federal Open Market Committee, part of the Federal Reserve System, recommends increases in interest rates. Those increases are expected to be small and incremental to avoid more shock to investment markets, he said.
In the meantime, Genie Cantrell of Joplin, like Wehmeyer, will cut back on spending.
“Everything has gone up in price, and you buy less, make do, because it has,” she said. She doesn’t see any letup on prices for things like gasoline because Russia has traditionally sold the U.S. about 39% of the oil the nation uses.
She said it’s possible there could even be lifestyle changes for people who cannot meet escalating inflation costs on their own. Davidsson said the inflation rate is currently 7.5%, the highest in 40 years.
