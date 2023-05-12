Lofts tour locations

The nine buildings on the May 6, Downtown Joplin Lofts Tour were the Muir Building at 108 E. Ninth St., the Haughton Block at 826 S. Main St., the Frisco Station Lofts at 601 S. Main St., the Columbian Building at 418 S. Main St., the Pennington Lofts, 512 Virginia Ave, the Hollcroft Building at 401 Virginia Ave., the Downtown YMCA at 510 S. Wall Ave, the Independent Building at 215 W. Third St., and the Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet Ave.