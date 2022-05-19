PITTSBURG, Kan. — Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Pittsburg State University, announced this week that he will leave his leadership position in January and return to a faculty role in the College of Education the following August.
“This decision comes after much thought and consideration,” he said in a statement. “While it has been my privilege to serve you as provost, I believe that the timing is right for a transition.”
Smith has worked at PSU since 1996. As provost, Smith has had oversight and leadership for the units of admission, accommodations, honors college, international programs and services, intensive English program, student diversity programs, student financial assistance, student success programs, and the registrar’s office. He also continued to oversee enrollment management.
Past positions at PSU include associate professor and professor of leadership studies, interim chair of the department of curriculum and instruction, chair of special services and leadership studies, executive director of the PSU-Kansas City Metro Outreach Center, assistant to the president and legislative liaison, dean of the College of Education, and associate vice president of enrollment management.
“In every role he’s had, whether at Pitt State or elsewhere, he’s taken great care to promote understanding and inclusiveness among his team and the rest of the organization,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “Pitt State has benefited greatly from his experience and generosity of spirit, and so will his future students.”
Smith previously worked as the interim superintendent of Pittsburg Community Schools, chair and associate professor at Emporia State University, superintendent of schools in Bentonville, Arkansas, an administrator in the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park, a school principal in Coffeyville, and a teacher at Shawnee Mission schools.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from PSU, a master’s degree in education from the University of Kansas and a doctorate in educational administration from Kansas State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.