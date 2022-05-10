Lyerla Heating and Air, owned by Kevin and Kim Brady, of Joplin, has been named a winner of the 2021 Extraordinary Outlook Award by Service Nation Alliance.
The award is given to two of the more than 450 member contracting companies in the U.S. and Canada that follow and implement best practices of a consumer-oriented contracting business. It was announced at a recent meeting in Palm Springs, California.
“This award is given to a remarkable small contractor on its way to accomplishing great things," said Bob Viering, vice president of Service Nation Alliance, in a statement. "Kevin and Kim Brady, owners of Lyerla Heating and Air Conditioning, focus on customers to make their life easier and their home or business more comfortable. That is why Lyerla Heating and Air Conditioning is already successful and poised for even more success going forward.”
Lyerla has been in service in the Joplin area for more than 20 years.
