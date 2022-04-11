SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The O'Reilly family, of O'Reilly Auto Parts, will match donations up to $255,000 to Convoy of Hope's response to the war in Ukraine through Sunday, April 17.
“The matching challenge creates the opportunity for donors to double their impact,” said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy’s national spokesperson and vice president of public engagement, in a statement. “This means twice as many Ukrainians fed, twice as many refugees sheltered and twice as much hope and kindness spread across Europe.”
Springfield-based Convoy of Hope is providing emergency relief in eight European countries as the war in Ukraine continues to displace millions of people. To date, the organization has served more than 100,000 Ukrainians by providing them items such as food, water, hygiene supplies, shoes, emergency lighting and other necessities.
Convoy of Hope previously has responded to disasters of all kinds, including the May 2011 tornado in Joplin.
Details: convoy.org/ukrainematch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.