PINEVILLE, Mo. — Changes are in the works for the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, and a vision for the future is incubating, chamber President and CEO John Newby said this week.
A recent agreement with McDonald County officials to become a co-tenant in the building located at 306 Harmon St. on the Pineville square will expand the chamber’s services for residents, business owners and students, Newby announced Wednesday.
The MU Extension office currently is housed in that location.
“The discussion started two or three years ago, and it was kept alive by Scott Dennis, a member of our chamber board,” Newby said. “It really took off these past few months when we became aware of a potential grant that might be a great fit for what we wanted to do.”
With the additional 1,500 square feet of space, the chamber will be able to offer new services that the board has felt for some time are needed in the county.
“The current space will become the student chamber coffee shop with a connected conference room,” Newby said. “The new space will become the official chamber office, taking in about one-third of the space, and the remaining area will be dedicated to the Entrepreneurial & Innovation Incubator Center.”
The focus of the center is to help startup businesses and current business owners with starting or maintaining a business.
“It will be a complete startup and ongoing business training center coupled with a marketing agency ready to assist McDonald County businesses in most aspects of their business,” Newby said.
The original structure will be taken completely down to the studs, all the electrical systems replaced and new technology added. The relocation of MU Extension offices to the current health department building is one part of a list of projects for the county.
“This is going to be a good move for McDonald County Extension services,” said Jennifer Lutes, field specialist in agricultural business for MU Extension in McDonald County. “With the much larger space of the current health department building, we plan to expand our services, with hopes of adding a learning center and kitchen, as well as potential new staff.”
MU Extension works with counties in the state to bring educational and youth programs to residents. Programs don’t just deal with agriculture, but also with healthy lifestyle choices and financial training.
The responsibility of the host county is to provide office space and salary for administrative staff.
History of project
In 2020, McDonald County began to consider updating the current health department with a new structure.
With American Rescue Plan Act funding totaling nearly $800,000, the county began seeking bids for the new building to be located at the junction of Old Highway 71 and Interstate 49, a location that makes the county’s health services easily accessible.
“Our health department may be the only health provider for some of our lower-income families,” Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant said.
County Clerk Kimberly Bell said the county received two bids for the construction, with the job going to Harner Construction, of Noel.
With the building in the final stages of construction, there are currently two bid projects still open to complete the new health department and WIC offices, sewer and water. Those bid opportunities can be found on the McDonald County government website under “bids.”
ARPA funds will need to be spent by 2024 under the grant criteria.
Funding for the county, its operations and projects come solely from sales taxes.
“Residents are often confused about where their real estate and property tax dollars are spent,” Bell said. “Those funds do not come to the county, but 100% of it supports local schools, fire districts and public libraries.”
According to Newby, being in business is tough. He started in May as chamber president and CEO, and previously worked as a consultant to communities in revitalizing their downtowns. He writes a column called “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” that appears weekly in The Joplin Globe.
“As a chamber, we need to be in a position to offer lifelines to businesses and startups,” Newby said. “Just as a declining business base indicates a declining community, likewise a vibrant business community indicates a vibrant community.”
