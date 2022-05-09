Dr. Jesse Hatfield, emergency department medical director, has been named Mercy Hospital Joplin’s chief medical officer, the hospital announced Monday.
Hatfield, who has worked for Mercy for six years, will split his time between administrative duties and the emergency department. As chief medical officer, his responsibilities will include managing processes and policies while maintaining patient safety and quality initiatives.
“I’m a problem solver and I like the challenge of this new role,” Hatfield said in a statement. “One of my goals is to be a voice of the physicians. I hope to both provide their input to our administrative team and bring information back to physicians and other providers and improve communication all the way around.”
Hatfield holds degrees from the University of Oklahoma and the OU College of Medicine. He completed his emergency medicine residency at the University of Oklahoma at Tulsa.
“Dr. Hatfield has proven himself a leader,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, Mercy Hospital Joplin president, in a statement. “His clarity, attention to detail and involvement in key areas of focus are vital to our highest priority — the patient experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.